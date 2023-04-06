'Paaji, Har Baar...': Sanju Samson's Post For Shikhar After RR Vs PBKS Breaks The Internet

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals lost to the Punjab Kings while chasing a target of 198 by five runs in match 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Punjab captain Shikhar Dhawan was the star of the match as he top-scored with an unbeaten knock of 86 runs consisting of nine fours and three sixes.

The match went right down to the wire as Rajasthan Royals almost pulled off an victory in the last two overs with a brilliant performance from impact player Dhruv Jurel. But Sam Curran proved to be the match-winner as he managed to successfully defend 16 runs in the last over in RR vs PBSK match.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: Sanju Samson's post for Dhawan

“Paaji, har baar itne tight matches kyun?” 🫢 pic.twitter.com/Fn6zrc9La9 — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) April 6, 2023

RR vs PBKS: Punjab Kings pull off a thrilling win

However, the match was won by the Punjab Kings but they were not able to win it convincingly, and at last, the winning margin was just five runs. This is not the first time Rajasthan Royals and PBKS have battled each other in a close contest match. Out of the last three matches played between both teams, two have been close encounters wherein both the teams have won one match by 2 and 3 runs respectively. Both matches were held during the IPL 2021 season.

Coming back to the match, Punjab Kings put on a brilliant batting display and ended up scoring 197/4. Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhasimran Singh were the top scorers from the visitor's side and ended up scoring 86 and 60 runs respectively.

Chasing the target the host's batting lineup never really got going and captain Sanju Samson top-scored with 42 runs. However, despite losing the match the Rajasthan Royals found a rising star in the name of Dhruv Jurel who scored 32 off just 15 balls with two sixes and three fours. Jurel's innings at the last brought the match so close and also lessened the Rajasthan Royals losing margin.