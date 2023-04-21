Last Updated:

Sachin Tendulkar Reveals His Reaction When Son Arjun Told Him He Wants To Be A Cricketer

Former India player and the mentor of Mumbai Indians Sachin Tendulkar conducted an #AskSachin session on Twitter and revealed some interesting facts

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Saksham nagar
Sachin Tendulkar reveals his reaction when son Arjun told him he wants to be a cricketer

Image: BCCI/IPL


Indian cricket team legend and Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar recently conducted his debut session of 'Ask Sachin', where he allows his fans to ask him questions on Twitter. During the session, Sachin Tendulkar was asked a question about who is his favorite footballer, to which Tendulkar answered, Lionel Messi. Sachin posted a photo of Messi in the Argentina World Cup winning jersey with his jersey number ten. The former India batsman's jersey number is also ten. 

Lionel Messi is Sachin Tendulkar's favourite footballer

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT