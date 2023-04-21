Indian cricket team legend and Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar recently conducted his debut session of 'Ask Sachin', where he allows his fans to ask him questions on Twitter. During the session, Sachin Tendulkar was asked a question about who is his favorite footballer, to which Tendulkar answered, Lionel Messi. Sachin posted a photo of Messi in the Argentina World Cup winning jersey with his jersey number ten. The former India batsman's jersey number is also ten.

Lionel Messi is Sachin Tendulkar's favourite footballer

What's the most emotional moment in Sachin Tendulkar's life?

READ: CSK vs SRH today match IPL live score

Sachin was also asked what did he feel during his last Test match when the whole team carried him on his shoulders. Tendulkar replied to the question and wrote in hindi, "Sabse ooncha tiranga hamara".

Sachin Tendulkar also revealed a few more secrets of his life while conducting the 'Ask Sachin' session.

Appreciate your effort and endless support! ♥️ https://t.co/MC9EOoAxze — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023

Coming back to Sachin Tendulkar's current professional life, he is currently a part of the Mumbai Indians dugout and is currently playing the role of a mentor for them. The last few days have been very special for Sachin not only as Mumbai Indians' mentor but also as a father as his son Arjun Tendulkar who is a part of the MI squad in IPL 2023 made his debut against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Arjun went wicketless in his first match but was able to take his first wicket in the history of the Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the last over of his innings.

Mumbai Indians completed a hattrick of wins in the Indian Premier League 2023 and recently defeated SRH in their last match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The five-time IPL champions will be hoping to win their sixth title this year after their poor run in the last two seasons of the tournament.