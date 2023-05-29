CSK Vs GT: Shami And Shubman Gill Frolic On Ground As Rain Hampers IPL Final - WATCH

After witnessing 73 matches of entertainment and suspense, the Indian Premier League 2023 finally entered its final stage as Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings took on each other in the IPL 2023 final. However, the rain gods had something else in mind, and it started to pour down heavily from the start of the play, though there were instances wherein the rain stopped and there the hopes for the match to get started but the hopes remained hopes.

During the moments when the rain stopped during the CSK vs GT match, the Gujarat Titans players Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami were seen having fun during the break. In a video uploaded on the official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League Shubman, Shami was seen catching the raindrops and having fun during the break.

Gujarat Titans players having fun during the rain break; Watch

Returning to the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final, the Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of MS Dhoni have once again proved why they are named as best in the business in the Indian Premier League. The team has made it to its tenth final in the 14th appearance and will aim to win its fifth title against the Gujarat Titans. Chennai has nearly played with the same squad in the whole tournament and the players have also come out with good performances. This also shows the faith of Dhoni that he has in his players.

Gujarat Titans on the other hand, under Hardik Pandya, will be aiming to repeat the last year's heroics against Chennai Super Kings. The team was the table toppers in the league phase and also was not dependent on the performances of the individual players. Titans have also been amongst the most consistent teams of the IPL 2023 and never lost the winning momentum they gained after winning matches.

The IPL 2023 final will also be a rewind of the inaugural match of the last season, wherein it was the Gujarat Titans who emerged as victorious against Chennai Super Kings, However, CSK drew things level, as they defeated GT in the Qualifier 1 of the tournament.