Last Updated:

SRH Vs LSG: 'Kohli' Chants Targeted At Gambhir, Game Stopped After Item Thrown At LSG Camp

IPL 2023: Crowd started chanting Virat Kohli's name during the SRH vs LSG match and apparently something was thrown by the public towards the Lucknow dugout.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Vishal Tiwari
SRH vs LSG: 'Kohli' chants targeted at Gambhir, game stopped after item thrown at LSG camp

Image: Twitter


During the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, an unfortunate incident occurred when some fans started chanting Virat Kohli's name to provoke Gautam Gambhir, leading to a disruption in the match. The situation escalated when a few spectators threw nuts and bolts at the LSG dugout in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, causing a temporary halt in the match. This incident has created a buzz as it highlights a significant security lapse, with fans bringing such objects inside the stadium.

As per reports, someone from the crowd also threw something at the LSG dugout and Gambhir, who was sitting inside the dugout. The incident took place toward the back end of SRH's innings when Heinrich Klaasen was batting in the middle. After the end of the first innings, Klaasen criticized the Hyderabad crowd for throwing stuff at the LSG dugout. "Disappointed of the crowd, to be honest, that's not what you want. That also broke the momentum, not great umpiring either," Klaasen said following his 29-ball 47-run knock.  

SRH vs LSG: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

SRH impact subs: Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marco Jansen

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (w), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya (c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan

LSG impact subs: Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria

Image: Twitter

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT