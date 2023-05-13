During the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, an unfortunate incident occurred when some fans started chanting Virat Kohli's name to provoke Gautam Gambhir, leading to a disruption in the match. The situation escalated when a few spectators threw nuts and bolts at the LSG dugout in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, causing a temporary halt in the match. This incident has created a buzz as it highlights a significant security lapse, with fans bringing such objects inside the stadium.

As per reports, someone from the crowd also threw something at the LSG dugout and Gambhir, who was sitting inside the dugout. The incident took place toward the back end of SRH's innings when Heinrich Klaasen was batting in the middle. After the end of the first innings, Klaasen criticized the Hyderabad crowd for throwing stuff at the LSG dugout. "Disappointed of the crowd, to be honest, that's not what you want. That also broke the momentum, not great umpiring either," Klaasen said following his 29-ball 47-run knock.

Crowd chanting "kohli-kohli" after someone threw chappal on Gambhir due to which game stopped. #SRHvsLSGpic.twitter.com/PLG7ssCZ6Y — K ♡ (@sarphiribalika_) May 13, 2023

SRH vs LSG: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

SRH impact subs: Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marco Jansen

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (w), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya (c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan

LSG impact subs: Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria

Image: Twitter