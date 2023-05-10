Last Updated:

'Sun At Midnight': Netizens Hail Suryakumar Yadav For Heroics Against RCB In IPL 2023

Suryakumar Yadav put up a show at Wankhede on Tuesday during the MI vs RCB IPL 2023 match. Following the match, SKY was hailed by the fans on social media.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Prateek Arya
Image: BCCI/IPL


After battling a tough phase, it seems the sun has again risen on Suryakumar Yadav. The Mumbai Indians player scored a blistering 83 off 35 balls in the MI vs RCB IPL 2023 match and played a monumental role in Mumbai Indians' 6-wicket win. Following the match, the fans went on to a spree to hail SKY.

Suryakumar Yadav's woes have seemingly been exterminated as the right-hander has suddenly found form. The 32-year-old started the IPL 2023 campaign on a sore note but has picked up as things progressed. Before the match against RCB, Surya had discovered his consistent run and had recorded three fifties in the last 5 matches, however, the best was yet to come. On Tuesday, SKY was at his blazing best as he hit 7 fours and dispatched the ball out of the part on 6 occasions. Yadav put on 83 off 35 and was adjudged the player of the match. 

Netizens hail Suryakumar Yadav for heroics against RCB in IPL 2023

Following the match, the fans who witnessed the exceptional knock of Suryakumar Yadav, took to Twitter to register their reaction. The users hailed SKY for his performance. Here are a few of the many reactions.

With Surya coming back into form, Mumbai Indians' daunting days are also apparently over. Following the win against RCB, MI has climbed the ladder and has entered the top 3 in the IPL 2023 Points Table. What do you think, have MI picked the lethal run that they were looking for?

