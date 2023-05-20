Sunil Gavaskar Cites BRILLIANT Reason That Why Selectors Should Pick Jaiswal In Team India

The Rajasthan Royals were able to finish their IPL 2023 league stage with a win against the Punjab Kings in match 66 of the tournament and are now placed in the fifth position in the Indian Premier League points table. However, despite the good start Royals, when they should have comfortably made it to the playoffs, the one-time winners and IPL 2022 finalists have had a disappointing season till now. However, despite the disappointing season, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been one of the biggest positives of the team as the young left-handed batsman till now has been able to score 625 runs in the 14 games he has played till now. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar wants the youngster in the Indian cricket team and has also explained to the selectors the main reason behind this.

'He is also a technical batsman': Sunil Gavaskar

"If a batsman can score 40-50 runs in 20-25 balls in T20, then he has done well for the team. But if he is an opener, you would want him to play 15 overs. If he scores a century in time, your team's total will easily cross the 190-200 mark. So I am very happy with the way Yashasvi has batted this season. He is also a technical batsman", Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

'I think he is ready and should be given a chance': Sunil Gavaskar

"I think he is ready and should be given a chance. When a player is in form and then gets a chance, his confidence also skyrockets. Especially in an international debut, there is always doubt," Am I ready for the international level?' If your form is not good at the time, then your doubts increase. So, it is important to be in the form at that time", Sunil Gavaskar continued.

Coming back to the PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 match, the Punjab Kings batting first were able to register a first-innings score of 187/5 as after a poor start lower order batsmen like Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, and Shahrukh balanced the innings. Jitesh and Curran added 64 runs for the fifth wicket, Sharma played a knock of 44 runs off 28 balls and his innings included three fours and three sixes. Apart from the wicketkeeper-batsman, Sam and Shahrukh also did an unbeaten 73 runs partnership of 37 balls, and both the batsmen finished unbeaten on 49 and 41 respectively.

Chasing the target, Rajasthan Royals also didn't have a good start as they lost opener Jos Buttler for a duck. After Buttler's dismissal, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal tried to balance the innings and did a 49-ball 73-run partnership for the second wicket. Jaiswal and Padikkal hit half-centuries but the run rate didn't go down as batsmen like Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, and Riyan Parag also contributed to the team's score. In the end, the Royals were able to win the match by four wickets.