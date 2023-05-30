Was Dhoni Really Praying As CSK Won IPL 2023 Final? Here's Real Story Behind Viral Image

The legendary India captain MS Dhoni experienced a plethora of emotions during the Indian Premier League 2023 final on Monday night. The 41-year-old had a dismal outing with the bat as he returned on a golden duck in the last three overs of CSK's intense run chase. While Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja looked to control the proceedings, Dhoni was seen closing his eyes while sitting in the Chennai Super Kings dugout.

Known for keeping his calm at all stages of a match, MS Dhoni showed his rare emotional side during the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad. After CSK scored just two runs off the first three balls in the final over, the live broadcast showed Dhoni closing his eyes and seemingly offering prayers. As the events unfolded, Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and a four to clinch victory against Gujarat Titans and help CSK win their fifth IPL title. Here is what the netizens had to say about it.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Sheds Tears Of Joy As He Celebrates CSK's Win With Emotional Celebrations- WATCH

"Never seen Dhoni praying in the dug out"

Sharing the image of Dhoni with closed eyes, a Twitter user wrote, “Never seen #Dhoni praying before and this Picture made the day. A calm before the storm.” At the same time, another MSD fan said, “I have never seen Dhoni praying in the dug out...not even in an international cricket...but today he silently sat with head hung low and eyes shut before the final ball....I bet he opened once he heard the winning cheers.”

Dhoni Deeply Praying inside & finally CSK won the IPL 2023

Full credit goes to Jadeja for his last Six & Four runs

Jadeja ku O podu ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/zDMCJknVN3 — Sayeed Ahamed (@fiza_raihan) May 29, 2023

Probably the FIRST and LAST time we see MS Dhoni praying?



And GOD was like - You were the one who always made the impossible possible. Today, I'll make the impossible possible for u. For your FAREWELL



Congratulations CSK #IPLFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/U8g0LjZtlo — Shreyansh (@theBrownlens) May 29, 2023

Thala’s emotions at this moment.



He literally fucking lifted Jaddu after this. He badly wanted this than any of us.



Thala forever 🙏🏻🙏🏻♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/pQA5qYb3bD — Badri Dhoni 🇵🇹🦁 (@badridhoni_) May 29, 2023

Throughout the IPL 2023, cricket fans around the globe speculated if this will be a farewell campaign for Dhoni in IPL. However, the soon-to-be 42-year-old played down all the speculations by hinting at his return next year. The Chennai Super Kings skipper said retiring at this point would probably be the easiest thing for him to do at the moment. Here’s what the former Indian cricket team captain had to say about his future.