WATCH: Lucknow Super Giants' Jaydev Unadkat Injures Himself While Training

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants have had a good run in the Indian Premier League so far having won five out of their eight matches this time. They are hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore in one of the classic contests of IPL and a win might see them dethroning Gujarat Titans from the top of the table. But the Lucknow-based franchise have been dealt a major blow ahead of this encounter.

In a major setback for LSG, Jaydev Unadkat hurt his left shoulder in practice and is a severe concern ahead of India's World Test Championship final.The left arm pacer took a fall as his foot stuck during the delivery and injured his left shoulder in the process.

A staff of the medical team was seen rubbing ice on his shoulder as the player appeared to be in scathing pain. The extent of the injury is still unknown and an official update from the IPL side is still pending. It remains to be seen what he manages to get back in the stipulated time as a number of Indian player are already on the sidelines.

LSG skipper KL Rahul also limped off the field with the help of team physio and a teammate, who was in the reserve. He was finding it difficult to walk and lay on the ground writhing in pain for quite sometime after what seemed like a pulled thigh muscle while chasing the ball racing to the boundary.

He first held his right thigh and limped before collapsing onto the ground. The injury happened off the last ball of the second over when Faf du Plessis punched a Marcus Stoinis delivery through the extra cover region and Rahul sprinted to save an imminent boundary.

LSG vs RCB Playing XIs

LSG: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

