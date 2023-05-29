WATCH: Rain Fails To Dampen The Spirit Of MS Dhoni Fans As They Sleep On Floors Of Railway

Afte the IPL 2023 Final between CSK vs GT was postponed many fans were seen sleeping at the Ahmedabad Railway Station. Due to heavy rains the admiringly forseen final of IPL 2023 between Ms Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will now take place on the reserve day on May 29, 2023. Many MS Dhoni fans were forced to sleep on the floor and the video went viral on social media. With the IPL Final being postponed, many CSK fans were stranded and had to wait for one more day to see the summit clash unfold.

After the fans were asked why are they sleeping on the floor they claimed that they only wanted to watch their idol MS Dhoni as he is one of the most loved cricketer in India currently. Many claim that it will be MS Dhoni's last ever IPL match and he might not play the IPL ever again. The fans show their love for Dhoni as they don't want to miss the chance to see their favourite star play. They are ready to go through all the struggles just to see their star play the IPL final.

CSK vs GT: MS Dhoni fans are unfazed with the bad weather!

It is 3 o'clock in the night when I went to Ahmedabad railway station, I saw people wearing jersey of csk team, some were sleeping, some were awake, some people, I asked them what they are doing, they said we have come only to see MS Dhoni @IPL @ChennaiIPL #IPLFinal #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/ZJktgGcv8U — Sumit kharat (@sumitkharat65) May 28, 2023

Due to severe rain in the city of Ahmedabad on Sunday, there was an unsuccessful attempt to start the summit match, and the weather forecast for the reserve day does not offer much solace to the eager spectators. The remainder is history. Nobody foresaw the Ranchi boy's stardom or his eventual adoption by Chennai as their beloved "Thala," who would become a household name. More than the three ICC titles and the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning six, MS Dhoni will always be remembered for his legendary status.

The legacy of MS Dhoni will forever be defined by the way he brought together an entire generation, changed the game, and developed the greatest Indian cricket players. The circle of Dhoni's cricket career is complete. The 4 time IPL winner will be eyeing to equal Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians record of having the most IPL titles in the history against the defending champions Gujarat Titans who have the home advantage.