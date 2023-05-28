Former IPL Auctioneer Richard Madley Claims 'selling MS Dhoni Was A Career Highlight'

Chennai Super Kings take on Gujarat Titans in a much anticipated IPL 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hardik Pandya guided his side to a second consecutive final while this will be Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 10th IPL final. However, there are clouds hovering over the completion and it has now been pushed to the reserve day.

Despite not playing active cricket since his retirement in 2019 MS Dhoni remains one of the most popular figures in cricket and his appeal has grown exponentially in the last few words.

Former IPL auctioner Richard Madley reveals emotional MS Dhoni incident

Former IPL auctioneer Richard Madley took everyone down memory lane as he revealed a very emotional incident of Dhoni. He took to Twitter to post a picture of Dhoni's autograph stating the wicketkeeper signed that for his son. Madley also claimed that selling Dhoni to CSK was the high point of his auctioning career and meeting the player was also very special. 'Selling #Dhoni in the first #IPL auction was a career highlight & meeting him was very special. He signed this for my son

Dhoni was sold for a staggering six crores to CSK as the Southern giants beat some competiton from Mumbai Indians to grab the 41 year old. Since then Dhoni has become an iconic figure and has lifted four IPL titles for them.

However, 'Thala' will have to wait for another day as the game between Gujarat and Chennai has been called off due to heavy raining in Ahmedabad and it is now scheduled to take place tomorrow on the Reserve Day.

