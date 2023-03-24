WATCH VIDEO: Ben Stokes And Moeen Ali Join Chennai Super Kings' Camp Ahead Of IPL 2023

IPL 2023: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League isjust around the corner and players from different franchises have started to arrive in India and are joining their teams. England Test captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes also arrived in Chennai and joined his team, four-time champions Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni. The former Rajasthan Royals player will make a comeback in the tournament after the 2021 season and was bought by the Chennai franchise at a whopping price of INR 16.50 crores.

Apart from Ben Stokes England all-rounder Moeen Ali also joined the CSK camp ahead of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League. Moeen has been one of the key performers of the Chennai outfit for the last few years and has contributed both with the bat and the ball.

Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali join CSK camp ahead of IPL 2023; Watch

The addition of Ben Stokes will bring yet another captaincy brain to the team as he leads England in the Test format and the team has been doing pretty well under his leadership.

Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful teams in IPL history and till now have won four Indian Premier League trophies. MS Dhoni has been one of the main keys to success for the Chennai-based franchise and he is also the second most successful captain in the tournament's history.

Coming to the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, it will start on March 31, 2023, with the opening encounter scheduled between the Chennai Super Kings and the reigning champions Gujarat Titans. The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.