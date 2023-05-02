Royal Challengers Bangalore's former skipper Virat Kohli's on-field spat with Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir has been the talk of the town following RCB's victory over LSG in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023. In a low-scoring affair, RCB bowlers managed to defend a paltry 126 runs as LSG batsmen made a mockery of the run chase. But the momentum soon shifted to a heated conversations between Virat and Gambhir which took a nasty turn and became one of the most talked about events of the IPL 2023 so far.

Virat's relationship with Gambhir goes long back as the latter got involved in a scuffle when he was the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. The reverse fixture saw LSG claiming all two points and RCB have now made it even. Virat's animated reactions during the second innings might have triggered the heated exchanges and the clash started when Naveen-ul-Haq took the matter into his own hands and confronted Virat when the two sets of players were acknowledging each other efforts.

Spectator's version of Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir's heated altercation

The former RCB skipper appeared to ignore the Afghanistan international and later he also faced a similar kind of conversation with West Indian Kyle Mayers. Gautam Gambhir who tried to calm his player suddenly got involved in the altercation and despite KL Rahul's efforts the two went on to continue the argument.

An enthusiastic spectator caught the entire incident on his phone and here you can watch the whole incident from an entire different angle.

Kohli and Gambhir have been reprimanded and have been fined 100% of their match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct while Naveen will have to forego 50% of his match fee.

LSG vs RCB playing XIs

LSG: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood