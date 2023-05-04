Who Is Akash Madhwal? Know All About Mumbai Indians' New Fast Bowler In IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians were able to beat Punjab Kings in match 46 of the IPL 2023 by six wickets after Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav ended up scoring half-centuries for MI. However, it was debutant Akash Madhwal who gained the limelight and everyone amongst the fans was very keen to know who is the new bowler making his debut against PBKS. Akash Madhwal didn't have a bad day with the ball as he just limited the PBKS batsmen to 12 runs in the 18th and then just nine runs in the 20th over and ended the match with figures of 0/37 in three overs.

Who is Akash Madhwal?

Akash Madhwal belongs to Uttarakhand and was born on November 25, 1993, in Roorkee. Akash plays domestic and first-class cricket for his state and made his debut in the year 2019. Madhwal till now has played 10 first-class matches in which he has been able to bag 12 wickets. Apart from this, the left-arm pacer has also picked up 17 list A matches in which he has picked up 18 wickets. Besides this, he has also played 22 T20 matches in which he has been able to grab 24 wickets.

Coming back to the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, PBKS batted first and scored a massive 213/3. Liam Livingstone was the star of the innings, scoring 82 runs in 42 balls at a strike rate of 195.24. There were seven fours and four sixes in his innings. Livingstone likewise did an unbeaten 119-run partnership along with Jitesh Sharma, who also scored 49* off only 27 balls at a strike rate of 181.48. Jofra Archer, one of the MI's main bowlers, leaked runs at an economy of 14.00 and no Mumbai bowler was able to control the flow of runs.

READ: KKR vs SRH IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

Chasing the target Mumbai Indians didn't have a good start as they lost skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck. After Rohit's wicket, Ishan Kishan took the anchor's role and started building the innings along with Cameron Green. After adding 54 runs for the second wicket along with Green, Ishan, and Suryakumar Yadav did a match-winning 116 runs off 56 balls and ensured that they take their team towards victory. Surya also hit 66 runs off 31 deliveries, including eight fours and two sixes. He struck the ball at a strike rate of 212.90. Tim David and Tilak Varma completed Mumbai's chase and they won the match by six wickets.