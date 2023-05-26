WTC Final: BCCI Uploads Video Of Team India Practicing With New Kit In London- WATCH

The Indian cricket team took to their social media handles on Friday to share a glimpse of the players practicing in their new training gear. Earlier on May 23, BCCI announced Adidas as the official kit sponsor of Team India after signing a multi-year deal with the leading sportswear giant. Later on Thursday, the team shared the first pictures of head coach Rahul Dravid and other members donning the new training kit.

In the latest video uploaded by Team India, star cricketers like Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, and Umesh Yadav were seen taking part in a fielding drill with their new fits. “Get your friends, form a circle, and replicate this fun drill!,” wrote the Indian cricket team as the caption. Here’s a look at the video, which received over 1.5 million views combined on Instagram and Twitter within 50 minutes of its upload.

Get your friends, form a circle and replicate this fun drill! 😉😀😀🏏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/X6iOuXPrhY — BCCI (@BCCI) May 26, 2023

ALSO READ | WTC Final 2023: Huge Prize Money For The ICC World Test Championship 2023 Revealed

India vs Australia ICC World Test Championship final begins on June 7

India will face Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final, months after claiming a 2-1 win in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The much-anticipated match will mark the end of the 2021-23 cycle of the WTC. It will be India’s second-consecutive WTC final appearance, as they fought Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the summit clash of the inaugural WTC cycle in 2021.

India would be missing out on the services of prominent players like Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer in the much-important game. However, the rest of the team heads into the match with much confidence and practice. Check out India and Australia’s full squad for the ICC World Test Championship final.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle And Peter Drury In WTC Final: Is The Biggest Crossover About To Happen?

India vs Australia WTC Final: Full Squads for ICC World Test Championship final

India squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia squad for WTC final: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner