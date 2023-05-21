'You Know How Much..": Gautam Gambhir Reacts To His Homecoming At Eden Gardens

On Saturday, LSG squared off with KKR in a must-win game and in a thriller carved out a 1-run victory. While the match had many highlights but one aspect that seldom got a mention was that it was the homecoming of a former KKR hero at the grand old stadium, Eden Gardens. Gambhir who is now the coach of LSG, is an ex-captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, under whom KKR won two IPL titles.

While the spectators had their loyalties intact with their team, it did not mean that they forgot the contribution of their former captain. Gautam Gambhir, who led the Kolkata side to both of its IPL titles-2012 and 2014- is now the coach of Lucknow Super Giants. On his return to Kolkata, GG was given a rousing reception by the KKR crowd. Gambhir has in turn addressed the throng present at the Eden Gardens with a social media post.

Also visit: MI Vs SRH IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates

Gautam Gambhir is still a Knight Rider at heart

Gautam Gambhir has had a successful stint with KKR from 2011 to 2017. It can be termed as the time when KKR not only overcame its initial struggle but also became the title contenders and eventually the winners. Gambhir's effort to revive KKR is still evidently fresh in the minds of fans as placards of "Bring back GG" are conspicuous in the Eden Gardens premises. Yesterday's KKR vs LSG match became a testament to that. , and Gambhir acknowledged the love and support from spectators on Twitter.

You know how much I love u Kolkata! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/MbjOk5D9Fm — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 20, 2023

Though it was his old home but this time Gautam Gambhir came in as an opposition to the KKR side. And being a mentor of LSG he did his job as Lucknow Super Giants qualified for the playoffs. As for Kolkata, they had a forgetful IPL 2023 campaign. Knight Riders are set to finish in 7th position. But on a positive note, they have found a consistent left-hander in the form of Rinku Singh, who is even seen as an India prospect. Moreover, they lost some of the matches at the barest of margins. With Shreyas Iyer expected to return next season and fresh signings the team could yet again pose their contendership in IPL 2023.