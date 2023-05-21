Virat Kohli Vs Gautam Gambhir Again? RCB's Playoff Qualification Scenario Explained

Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore host Mumbai Indians in Match 70 of Indian Premier League 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 21. The much-anticipated match will see the Faf du Plessis’s RCB clash against the defending champions for the first time in the season. However, the match comes as a must-win encounter for the home side, which is looking to seal their spot in the IPL 2023 Playoffs.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team finds itself in a promising position as the IPL 2023 season nears its playoffs. However, their qualification for the playoffs is not entirely secure, as it also hinges on the outcome of the match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), known as Match 69. Let's explore the various scenarios that could unfold based on the results of these crucial matches.

IPL Playoffs: RCB’s qualification scenario if RCB and MI both win on Sunday

If both RCB and MI emerge victorious, they will finish with 16 points each in the IPL 2023 points table. In such a situation, the team with the superior net run rate (NRR) will secure a playoff berth. Hence RCB need to beat the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans by a big margin to have the best shot at qualifying for the Playoffs. Therefore, RCB would advance in this scenario due to their higher NRR. Currently, RCB holds an NRR of +0.180, while MI has a negative NRR of -0.128.

IPL Playoffs: What if one of RCB and MI lose their match on Sunday?

On the other hand, if RCB triumphs while Mumbai Indians suffers a defeat, RCB would secure their place in the playoffs with 16 points, regardless of their NRR. This outcome guarantees RCB's progression and leaves no room for uncertainty. Conversely, if RCB loses their match against their respective opponent, while MI emerges victorious, MI would secure their place in the playoffs, thus eliminating RCB from further contention.

IPL Playoffs: What if RCB and MI both lose their games on Sunday?

In the event that both RCB and MI falter in their respective matches and suffer defeats, the qualification scenario becomes even more intriguing. At this point, not only RCB and MI, but the Rajasthan Royals (RR) team also holds 14 points with an NRR of +0.148. In such a scenario, the NRR would once again play a crucial role in determining the team that advances to the playoffs.

IPL Playoffs: What is RCB's qualification scenario after MI wins against SRH?

The Mumbai Indians have won their final regular season game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets. With that situation in place, the Royal Challengers Bangalore need to win the game for their playoff qualification. If they lost the match or the game ends with a no result, MI makes their way into the playoffs with the already qualified teams.