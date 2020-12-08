Abhishek Bachchan Thanks His Jaipur Pink Panthers Team For Starring In 'Sons Of The Soil'

Abhishek Bachchan is extremely elated currently as his new documentary Sons Of The Soils is receiving positive reviews. The documentary journeys the story of the Pro Kabbadi League team Jaipur Pink Panthers. Recently, he took to Instagram to thank the entire Jaipur Pink Panthers team for agreeing to be a part of the documentary. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | 'Radhe Shyam' Director Radha Krishna Kumar Thanks Nick Powel For A 'memorable Adventure'

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Elated As She Shares Picture Of The Jacket Of Her Memoir 'Unfinished'

Sons Of The Soils documentary

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to thank his Jaipur Pink Panthers team for agreeing to be a part of the documentary. He shared a picture of the team which all smiles for the camera and they wearing their team’s jacket. He also added a heartwarming and gratified caption with the post.

In the caption, Abhishek said that he gives his love and immense respect for the entire Jaipur Pink Panthers team and also the coach. He said that they so graciously agreed to be a part of the documentary. He also said that the team players never complained even when the cameras got intrusive. He also added that he felt indebted to them. Abhishek Bachchan also tagged the entire team in the post.

The post garnered 18K likes within an hour of uploading. His fans and supporters of the team have heavily commented on the post. They have used the red great and great eye emojis to express their admiration as well. See their reactions here:

Abhishek Bachchan’s team is been coached by Srinivas Reddy while he owns the team. The team won the first season of Pro Kabaddi League and also performed well in the last season. Their performance dipped in the second and third season. Sons Of The Soil documentary is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It has an IMDB rating of 7.6.

Abhishek was last seen in the web series titled Breathe: Into the Shadows. This series was 12-episode dark crime drama. In this web series, he was seen playing a character suffering from multiple personality disorder. He will next be seen in the movie titled The Big Bull. This movie revolves around the stock market scam committed by Harshad Mehta. Abhishek will essay the character of Harshad Mehta.

Also read | 'Taish' Actor Armaan Khera Says 'films Should Release On Big Screens Then On OTT'

Also read | Twitter 2020 Shows Most Tweeted Shows This Year, From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Aarya

Image courtesy- @bachchan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.