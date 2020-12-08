'I’m Happy': Abhishek Bachchan Pens A Thank You Note As 'Sons Of The Soil' Receives Love

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently expressed his gratitude and happiness towards his fans who are enjoying the new Amazon Prime Video docu-series Sons of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers. The series is based on his Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers. The actor took to Instagram and penned a post while sincerely thanking all for putting in their efforts for the series.

Abhishek Bachchan expresses gratitude

Sharing pictures of himself joining hands, the actor penned a lengthy note and began by expressing his happiness as fans are enjoying the show and also thanked Amazon Prime Video for backing the show.

"Thank you! I'm so happy that you all are enjoying #SonsOfTheSoil. My gratitude to @primevideoin for believing in the project and backing it with all their might," he wrote in the caption.

Bachchan also thanked all Kabaddi and Jaipur Pink Panther fans for supporting the "wonderful sport" and the team."And above all to all the fans of #Kabaddi and the @jaipur_pinkpanthers for supporting this wonderful sport and the team," he wrote.

The Bunty Aur Babli actor expressed how he is happy that Kabaddi as a sport has become international.

"It's amazing at the amount of feedback/reactions I'm getting from friends and well-wishers not just from India but also outside of India and the Indian diaspora overseas," he wrote. "Kabaddi has gone international!!! And nothing makes me happier. Again, thank you all," he added.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have been the inaugural champions of the Pro Kabaddi League that started in 2014. Sons of the Soil dropped on Amazon Prime Video on December 4.

Several fans of the Ludo actor poured in their takes regarding the series in the comment section. One of the users praised the series and wrote, “he ‘story’ is amazing, real, and totally inspirational. Brilliant work.” Another user wrote, “Abhishek you are a nice person ...Best of luck!”

A third user commented, “There should be a series covering pan kabaddi and its rise as a franchise sport, it should cover the POVs of all the teams.” Another hailed the actor and his team. He wrote, “I have faith on pink panthers team, that this time they will lift the sublime of KPL..and definitely we shall win the Game.”

