The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

CC Vs NE Live Streaming Details, How To Watch TPKL Match Live, Preview And Squads

Kabaddi News

CC vs NE live streaming: The match between Cyberabad Chargers and Nalgonda Eagles will be played on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The match will start at 7:00 PM.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
CC vs NE live streaming

Cyberabad Chargers and Nalgonda Eagles will face each other in the upcoming match of Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020. The match will be played on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The Cyberabad Chargers vs Nalgonda Eagles match is scheduled to start by 7:00 PM IST. The Cyberabad Chargers vs Nalgonda Eagles game will be played at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Also Read l PFC Sochi vs Orenburg live streaming details, team news, Russian Premier League schedule

CC Vs NE live streaming details: How to watch CC Vs NE live scores

Fans can watch the upcoming Cyberabad Chargers vs Nalgonda Eagles match of Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 on Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Telugu HD. Fans can also visit the official website of Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 to see the CC Vs NE live scores. Cyberabad Chargers and Nalgonda Eagles will also give live updates of the match on their official Twitter accounts throughout the match.

CC Vs NE live streaming details: How to watch CC Vs NE live scores online

Fans can watch the Cyberabad Chargers vs Nalgonda Eagles match live on TPKL’s official website (Telangana Premier Kabaddi/YouTube). Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 will also live stream the match on their official Facebook page.

Also Read l RR vs MT live streaming, preview and all Telangana Premier Kabaddi League match details

Also Read l PSG v Dortmund live streaming details, team news and Champions League schedule

CC Vs NE live scores: Full team squads

CC vs NE live scores: Cyberabad Chargers squad

B Yakkana, K Manoj Kumar, P Satish Kumar, C Ravinder, R Anil Yadav, P Vamshi Krishna, P Kumar Rathi, S Sreekrishna, CH Ravinder, D raj Kumar, M lingam Yadav, P Venkanna, K Bhanuchander, U Thriupathi.

CC vs NE live scores: Nalgonda Eagles squad

J Gopal, S Ram, L Narayana, R Goud, Akhil, Bhupati, Kalyan, G Laxman Reddy, S Kiran, P D Chowgale, Srikanth, P Mallikarjun, Venkatesh, Raghupati.

Also Read l KK vs GG live streaming, preview, squads and all TPKL match details

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Pakistan
PAKISTAN F-16 CRASHES
Pralhad Joshi
JOSHI ON SCINDIA'S RESIGNATION
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Madhya Pradesh
HOW THE NUMBERS STACK UP IN MP
DK Shivakumar
DK SHIVAKUMAR ON SCINDIA EXIT
CORONAVIRUS: ALL EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTES, STADIUMS IN SRINAGAR TO BE SHUT FROM THURSDAY