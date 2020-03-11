CC Vs NE Live Streaming Details, How To Watch TPKL Match Live, Preview And Squads

Cyberabad Chargers and Nalgonda Eagles will face each other in the upcoming match of Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020. The match will be played on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The Cyberabad Chargers vs Nalgonda Eagles match is scheduled to start by 7:00 PM IST. The Cyberabad Chargers vs Nalgonda Eagles game will be played at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Its @tpknalgonda vs @cyberabadchargers at 7 pm on Day 12 of @gopgoway Telangana Premier Kabaddi Season 3



Book your tickets now: https://t.co/Y7K7kjp6U4#AsliKabaddi #TPKLSeason3 pic.twitter.com/OZGQ3YwMCn — Telangana Premier Kabaddi (@TPKabaddi) March 11, 2020

CC Vs NE live streaming details: How to watch CC Vs NE live scores

Fans can watch the upcoming Cyberabad Chargers vs Nalgonda Eagles match of Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 on Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Telugu HD. Fans can also visit the official website of Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 to see the CC Vs NE live scores. Cyberabad Chargers and Nalgonda Eagles will also give live updates of the match on their official Twitter accounts throughout the match.

CC Vs NE live streaming details: How to watch CC Vs NE live scores online

Fans can watch the Cyberabad Chargers vs Nalgonda Eagles match live on TPKL’s official website (Telangana Premier Kabaddi/YouTube). Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 will also live stream the match on their official Facebook page.

Here’s how the league table looks after match 25 in Day 11 of @gopgoway Telangana Kabaddi Season 3 #AsliKabaddi #TPKLSeason3 pic.twitter.com/HjyonEDdQs — Telangana Premier Kabaddi (@TPKabaddi) March 11, 2020

CC Vs NE live scores: Full team squads

CC vs NE live scores: Cyberabad Chargers squad

B Yakkana, K Manoj Kumar, P Satish Kumar, C Ravinder, R Anil Yadav, P Vamshi Krishna, P Kumar Rathi, S Sreekrishna, CH Ravinder, D raj Kumar, M lingam Yadav, P Venkanna, K Bhanuchander, U Thriupathi.

CC vs NE live scores: Nalgonda Eagles squad

J Gopal, S Ram, L Narayana, R Goud, Akhil, Bhupati, Kalyan, G Laxman Reddy, S Kiran, P D Chowgale, Srikanth, P Mallikarjun, Venkatesh, Raghupati.

