KK Vs GG Live Streaming, Preview, Squads And All TPKL Match Details

Karimnagar Kings will play against Gadwal Gladiators in the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020. The Karimnagar Kings vs Gadwal Gladiators match will be played at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, Yousufguda. Here's a look at the KK vs GG live streaming details, preview, squad and other Karimnagar Kings vs Gadwal Gladiators match details.

KK vs GG live scores: KK vs GG live streaming schedule

The Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 live broadcast will be done on Star Sports Telugu 1. Meanwhile, the KK vs GG live streaming will be available on the official Facebook page of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020. Here are the other KK vs GG live streaming details.

Venue: Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, Yousufguda

KK vs GG live streaming date: Wednesday, March 11, 2020

KK vs GG live streaming time: 6 PM IST

KK vs GG live streaming: KK vs GG live scores and preview

This is the third season of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020. Eight teams participate in the competition. The Karimnagar Kings vs Gadwal Gladiators match-up is scheduled for the 12th day of the season. Karimnagar Kings are placed seventh on the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League points table. They have won twice in the six games of the competition. However, Kings have lost four games so far. Gadwal Gladiators, on the other hand, are placed eighth, the bottom spot on the points table. They have lost all six games that they have played so far this season and would be looking to secure their first victory this season.

KK vs GG live streaming: Karimnagar Kings vs Gadwal Gladiators squads

KK vs GG live streaming: Gadwal Gladiators: Gouri Shankar, Mohd Ahmed, Anki Reddy, Bhanu Prasad, K Kotesh, Uday Kiran, Neelesh Shera, Sai Krishna, Bala Krishna, R Ganesh, D Vamshi, Uday Kumar, Sajjan Kumar, Oruganti Suresh.

KK vs GG live streaming: Karimnagar Kings: Shiva Kumar, L Prashanth, Jamal Basha, M Manoj, MBS Prasad, Anil Kumar, Nikhil Goud, Tarun Ram, T Madhu, Jainder Naik, K Sushank, Munish Kumar, Balaji Raghavendra, B Srisailam,

