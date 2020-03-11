RR Vs MT Live Streaming, Preview And All Telangana Premier Kabaddi League Match Details

Rangareddy Raiders (RR) will play Mancherial Tigers (MT) in the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020. Both the teams will face each other at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Hyderabad. This match will take place on March 11, 2020, at 8:00 PM IST. Fans can play the RR vs MT live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Fans can play the RR vs MT live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here's the RR vs MT live streaming details about Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020.

RR vs MT live streaming: Rangareddy Raiders vs Mancherial Tigers team preview

The Rangareddy Raiders vs Mancherial Tigers match is expected to be a keenly contested match. Rangareddy Raiders have moved up the points table to 6th in the 8-team contest. The team has played a total of six league matches and have accumulated a total of 15 points so far in the tournament. They have a score difference of -27. A win against Mancherial Tigers will be crucial for them to move up in the points table.

On the other hand, Mancherial Tigers are comfortably placed in the 3rd position on the league table. They have played six matches in which they have won four matches and lost two matches, getting 21 points in total. Mancherial Tigers will have to win this match to move up to the second spot on the points table.

RR vs MT live streaming: Rangareddy Raiders vs Mancherial Tigers live streaming details

For Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 RR vs MT live streaming viewers can watch the match on various platforms. RR vs CC live streaming can be done their official YouTube channel and Facebook page. Rangareddy Raiders vs Mancherial Tigers match of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi will be shown live on Star Sports Telugu. The RR vs MT live streaming will start as 8:00 PM IST.

