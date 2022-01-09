Last Updated:

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Highlights: Catch All The Updates From PKL Season 8 Day 19

Catch all the highlights from Day 19 of season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League. The night began with Puneri Paltan shocking defending PKL champions Bengal Warriors with a 39-27 win. Following a thrilling opening match, the day ended with the UP Yoddha defeating Bengaluru Bulls 42-27 to climb up to sixth place in the PKL table.

21:40 IST, January 9th 2022
Pro Kabaddi League Day 19 recap

The night began with Puneri Paltan shocking defending PKL champions Bengal Warriors with a 39-27 win. Following a thrilling opening match, the day ended with the UP Yoddha defeating Bengaluru Bulls 42-27 to climb up to sixth place in the PKL table.

pointer
21:35 IST, January 9th 2022
UP Yoddha defeat Bengaluru Bulls 42-27

UP Yoddha have climbed up to sixth place in the Pro Kabaddi League standings with a 42-27 win over third-placed Bengaluru Bulls. Shrikant Jadhav was outstanding on the day as he picked up 13 points. Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat had a disappointing day as he could only manage five points. However, Bharat was surprisingly impressive for the Bulls as he picked up 11 points, on a day when the whole team struggled for the most part.

pointer
21:23 IST, January 9th 2022
Shrikant Jadhav pulls off a fantastic tackle on Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Shrikant Jadhav not only seems to be on fire by picking up raid points for the UP Yoddha but he also pulled off a brilliant solo tackle to dismiss Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. With five minutes remaining in the match, the Yoddha lead the Bulls 35-24.

 

pointer
21:19 IST, January 9th 2022
Bharat pulls off a fantastic super raid

The Bengaluru Bulls may still have some fight left in them as Bharat pulled off a fantastic super raid to reduce UP Yoddha's lead to seven points.

pointer
21:13 IST, January 9th 2022
Pro Kabaddi League Live Scores: UP Yoddha take down Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

UP Yoddha register their 14th tackle point by bringing down Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat to take a 28-19 lead, with 11.5 minutes remaining in the second half.

pointer
21:06 IST, January 9th 2022
Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddha inflict all out on Bengaluru Bulls

Following a surrender raid from the Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddha have taken a 22-14 lead as a result of inflicting an all out.

pointer
20:56 IST, January 9th 2022
UP Yoddha launch massive comeback against Bengaluru Bulls

Having trailed 12-7 to the Bengaluru Bulls at one time, the UP Yoddha has now won nine of the previous 10 points to take a 16-13, with just one minute remaining in the first half.

pointer
20:50 IST, January 9th 2022
Bengaluru Bulls begin to pull away

After a nail-biting contest for the first 10 minutes of the first half, Bengaluru Bulls have picked up five of the previous six points to pull away from the UP Yoddha. With 7.5 minutes remaining in the first half, the Bulls lead Yoddha 12-7.

pointer
20:44 IST, January 9th 2022
Bengaluru Bulls & UP Yoddha trade blow for blow

Bengaluru Bulls and the UP Yoddha continue to go neck and neck as every point won by the Bengaluru Bulls is equalled by UP Yoddha. With eight minutes remaining in the first half, the Bulls and the Yoddha are currently tied at 5-5.

pointer
20:38 IST, January 9th 2022
Bengaluru Bulls are off to the perfect start

Bengaluru Bulls are off to the perfect start as captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat picked up a point and the defence tackled record-breaker Pardeep Narwal to dismiss him from the mat.

pointer
20:29 IST, January 9th 2022
Pro Kabaddi League Live Scores: Puneri Paltan defeat Bengal Warriors 39-27

Asalam Inamdar's 16 raid points decimated the reigning PKL champions Bengal Warriors as they suffered a 12 point defeat against the Puneri Paltan. Maninder Singh's 13 points efforts ended in vain.

pointer
20:21 IST, January 9th 2022
Bengal Warriors continue to crumble in defence

Reigning PKL champions Bengal Warriors continue to make defensive errors as Asalam Inamdar picked up another two simple points for the Puneri Paltans. The Paltan currently lead the Warriors 37-23 with three minutes remaining in the game.

pointer
20:03 IST, January 9th 2022
Pro Kabaddi League Live Scores: Puneri Paltan 30-19 Bengal Warriors

With 10 minutes remaining in the second half, Puneri Paltan are edging further towards victory as they currently have an 11 point lead over the Bengal Warriors.

pointer
19:54 IST, January 9th 2022
Pro Kabaddi League Live Scores: Puneri Paltan 20-11 Bengal Warriors at half-time

Puneri Paltan lead the Bengal Warriors by nine points at half-time. An exceptional performance by the Paltan defenders, with Abhinesh in particular, has seen them race away to 20 points. Meanwhile, the Warriors have only managed to pick up nine points, with most of the score increasing because of top raider Maninder Singh.

 

pointer
19:46 IST, January 9th 2022
Puneri Paltan inflict all out on Bengal Warriors

The Puneri Paltan continue their dominance as they have not only inflicted an all out on Bengal Warriors but now also have a 112 point lead with two minutes to go in the first half. The Paltan currently lead the Warriors 20-8.

pointer
19:40 IST, January 9th 2022
Abhinesh successfully tackles Maninder Singh

Puneri Paltan defender Abhinesh successfully tackles Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh to take a two-point lead in the match.

pointer
19:35 IST, January 9th 2022
Maninder Singh pulls off a fantastic super raid

Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh pulls off a fantastic super raid as he dismisses three Puneri Paltan defenders, including Baldev.

pointer
19:32 IST, January 9th 2022
Pro Kabaddi League Live Scores: Puneri Paltan pick 1st point

Puneri Paltan pick up the first points of the night as they successfully tackle top Bengal Warriors all-rounder Mohammad Nabibaksh.

pointer
19:30 IST, January 9th 2022
Puneri Paltan win toss

Puneri Paltan win the toss and have asked Bengal Warriors to raid first.

pointer
19:25 IST, January 9th 2022
How to watch Vivo PKL live in India?

The tweet below contains all the details of how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India.

 

pointer
19:14 IST, January 9th 2022
PKL: BLR Vs UP Dream11 team prediction

Here is a look at our BLR vs UP Dream11 team prediction for tonight's blockbuster clash.

pointer
19:10 IST, January 9th 2022
PKL: PUN vs BEN Dream11 team prediction

Here is a look at our PUN vs BEN Dream11 team prediction for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match.

pointer
18:54 IST, January 9th 2022
Vishal Bhardwaj vs Mohammad Nabibaksh tackle records

UP Yoddha's Vishal Bhardwaj and Bengal Warriors' Mohammad Nabibaksh are two of the top defenders in the Pro Kabaddi League. Here is a look at their tackle record from this season.

pointer
18:47 IST, January 9th 2022
Pro Kabaddi League features two blockbuster matches on January 9

Day 5 of week 3 of the Pro Kabaddi League will feature another two set of blockbuster matches, beginning with the Puneri Paltan taking on last season's champions Bengal Warriors at 7:30 PM IST. After this clash, the Bengaluru Bulls will take on the UP Yoddha at 8:30 PM IST. 

