Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Highlights: Catch All The Updates From PKL Season 8 Day 19

UP Yoddha have climbed up to sixth place in the Pro Kabaddi League standings with a 42-27 win over third-placed Bengaluru Bulls. Shrikant Jadhav was outstanding on the day as he picked up 13 points. Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat had a disappointing day as he could only manage five points. However, Bharat was surprisingly impressive for the Bulls as he picked up 11 points, on a day when the whole team struggled for the most part.