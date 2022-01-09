Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Highlights: Catch All The Updates From PKL Season 8 Day 19

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@ProKabaddiLeague
The night began with Puneri Paltan shocking defending PKL champions Bengal Warriors with a 39-27 win. Following a thrilling opening match, the day ended with the UP Yoddha defeating Bengaluru Bulls 42-27 to climb up to sixth place in the PKL table.
UP Yoddha have climbed up to sixth place in the Pro Kabaddi League standings with a 42-27 win over third-placed Bengaluru Bulls. Shrikant Jadhav was outstanding on the day as he picked up 13 points. Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat had a disappointing day as he could only manage five points. However, Bharat was surprisingly impressive for the Bulls as he picked up 11 points, on a day when the whole team struggled for the most part.
Shrikant Jadhav not only seems to be on fire by picking up raid points for the UP Yoddha but he also pulled off a brilliant solo tackle to dismiss Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. With five minutes remaining in the match, the Yoddha lead the Bulls 35-24.
Shri-kant make this Super 10 look any easier 💥— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 9, 2022
The Yoddha has arrived and HOW! 🙌#BLRvUP #SuperhitPanga pic.twitter.com/NzCCea6xbu
The Bengaluru Bulls may still have some fight left in them as Bharat pulled off a fantastic super raid to reduce UP Yoddha's lead to seven points.
UP Yoddha register their 14th tackle point by bringing down Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat to take a 28-19 lead, with 11.5 minutes remaining in the second half.
Following a surrender raid from the Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddha have taken a 22-14 lead as a result of inflicting an all out.
Having trailed 12-7 to the Bengaluru Bulls at one time, the UP Yoddha has now won nine of the previous 10 points to take a 16-13, with just one minute remaining in the first half.
After a nail-biting contest for the first 10 minutes of the first half, Bengaluru Bulls have picked up five of the previous six points to pull away from the UP Yoddha. With 7.5 minutes remaining in the first half, the Bulls lead Yoddha 12-7.
Bengaluru Bulls and the UP Yoddha continue to go neck and neck as every point won by the Bengaluru Bulls is equalled by UP Yoddha. With eight minutes remaining in the first half, the Bulls and the Yoddha are currently tied at 5-5.
Bengaluru Bulls are off to the perfect start as captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat picked up a point and the defence tackled record-breaker Pardeep Narwal to dismiss him from the mat.
Asalam Inamdar's 16 raid points decimated the reigning PKL champions Bengal Warriors as they suffered a 12 point defeat against the Puneri Paltan. Maninder Singh's 13 points efforts ended in vain.
Reigning PKL champions Bengal Warriors continue to make defensive errors as Asalam Inamdar picked up another two simple points for the Puneri Paltans. The Paltan currently lead the Warriors 37-23 with three minutes remaining in the game.
With 10 minutes remaining in the second half, Puneri Paltan are edging further towards victory as they currently have an 11 point lead over the Bengal Warriors.
Puneri Paltan lead the Bengal Warriors by nine points at half-time. An exceptional performance by the Paltan defenders, with Abhinesh in particular, has seen them race away to 20 points. Meanwhile, the Warriors have only managed to pick up nine points, with most of the score increasing because of top raider Maninder Singh.
20-11— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 9, 2022
Team Pune rises to the occasion in this showdown 👏
Can @BengalWarriors bounce back in the 2️⃣nd half? #PUNvBEN #SuperhitPanga
The Puneri Paltan continue their dominance as they have not only inflicted an all out on Bengal Warriors but now also have a 112 point lead with two minutes to go in the first half. The Paltan currently lead the Warriors 20-8.
Puneri Paltan defender Abhinesh successfully tackles Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh to take a two-point lead in the match.
Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh pulls off a fantastic super raid as he dismisses three Puneri Paltan defenders, including Baldev.
Puneri Paltan pick up the first points of the night as they successfully tackle top Bengal Warriors all-rounder Mohammad Nabibaksh.
Puneri Paltan win the toss and have asked Bengal Warriors to raid first.
Super Sunday calls for #SuperhitPanga, hope you all are ready 😉— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 9, 2022
⚔️: #PUNvBEN #BLRvUP
⌚: 7:30 PM Onwards
📺: Star Sports 2/2 HD/First/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada, Star Maa Gold, Star Suvarna Plus
💻📱Disney+Hotstar#vivoProKabaddi
UP Yoddha's Vishal Bhardwaj and Bengal Warriors' Mohammad Nabibaksh are two of the top defenders in the Pro Kabaddi League. Here is a look at their tackle record from this season.
Takkar tackles ki 🤜💥🤛— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 9, 2022
Kaun badhega aaj #PUNvBEN mein aage?#SuperhitPanga @PuneriPaltan @BengalWarriors pic.twitter.com/cRVUZnOInL
Day 5 of week 3 of the Pro Kabaddi League will feature another two set of blockbuster matches, beginning with the Puneri Paltan taking on last season's champions Bengal Warriors at 7:30 PM IST. After this clash, the Bengaluru Bulls will take on the UP Yoddha at 8:30 PM IST.