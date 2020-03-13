The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

NE Vs CC Live Streaming, How To Watch TKPL 2020 Semi-final And Match Preview

Kabaddi News

Nalgonda Eagles will face-off with Cyberabad Chargers in semi-final 1 of the ongoing TKPL 2020. Here are the NE vs CC live streaming details and updates.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
NE vs CC live streaming

Nalgonda Eagles go up against Cyberabad Eagles in semi-final 1 of the ongoing Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 on March 13, 2020. Both teams will battle it out for a spot in the final but Nalgonda Eagles will start the match as favourites. Here are the NE vs CC live streaming details, NE vs CC live scores and other updates.

Also Read | CC Vs NE Live Streaming Details, How To Watch TPKL Match Live, Preview And Squads

Also Read | Ranji Trophy final to be played behind closed doors following Coronavirus crisis: Report

NE vs CC live streaming details: How to watch NE vs CC live scores

Fans can watch the upcoming Nalgonda Eagles vs Cyberabad Chargers Warriors live streaming of Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 on Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Telugu HD. Fans can also visit the official website of Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 to see the NE vs CC live scores. Nalgonda Eagles vs Cyberabad Chargers teams will also give live updates of the match on their official Twitter accounts throughout the match.

MT vs WW live streaming details: How to watch MT vs WW live scores online

Fans can watch the Nalgonda Eagles vs Cyberabad Chargers live streaming on TPKL’s official website (Telangana Premier Kabaddi/YouTube). Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 will also live stream the match on their official Facebook page.

Also Read | Wimbledon set to be scrapped as ATP and WTA mull 6-week tennis ban: Report

Nalgonda Eagles vs Cyberabad Chargers

Also Read | Nebraska Basketball coach Fred Hoiberg returns after hospital trip; diagnosed with flu

NE vs CC live scores: Full team squads

NE vs CC live scores: Nalgonda Eagles squad

J Gopal, S Ram, L Narayana, R Goud, Akhil, Bhupati, Kalyan, G Laxman Reddy, S Kiran, P D Chowgale, Srikanth, P Mallikarjun, Venkatesh, Raghupati.

NE vs CC live scores: Cyberabad Chargers squad

B Yakkana, K Manoj Kumar, P Satish Kumar, C Ravinder, R Anil Yadav, P Vamshi Krishna, P Kumar Rathi, S Sreekrishna, CH Ravinder, D raj Kumar, M lingam Yadav, P Venkanna, K Bhanuchander, U Thriupathi.

Also Read | MT Vs WW Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And TPKL Live Match Details

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Raj Thackeray
RAJ THACKERAY DOWNPLAYS CORONAVIRUS
Congress
MANISH TEWARI: COVID19 A BIO-WEAPON
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Sachin Tendulkar
SACHIN OPENS UP ON COVID 19