MT Vs WW Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And TPKL Live Match Details

Warangal Warriors will go up against Mancherial Tigers in Semi-final 2 of the ongoing Telangana Kabaddi Premier League on March 13, 2020. The match will be played at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium at 7:00 PM IST. Mancherial Tigers will enter the match as underdogs as Warangal Warriors will be favourites to go through. Here is the MT vs WW Dream11 team, MT vs WW Dream11 top picks and other important match details.

MT vs WW Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Venue: Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium

Date: Friday, March 13, 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST

MT vs WW Dream11 prediction

MT vs WW Dream11 prediction - Mancherial Tigers squad

Kishore Goud, M Chandrakanth, Karthik Yadav, Arun Goud, B Shivanand, Gunda Veeranna, P Ramesh, Shubham, P Gopal, V Mahesh, Nithin Panwar, M Sainath, Ravinder Kuvanath, B Parmeshwar.

MT vs WW Dream11 prediction - Warangal Warriors squad

Sunder Reddy, Banothu Santhosh, Vadthyavath Ramesh, Jani Basha, Sunil Kumar Singh, D Anji, Sameer Reddy, Laxman, Banothu Nagaraju, Nithin Panwar, G Raju, Raghavender Reddy, Manubothula Ambedkar, S Pradeep, B Sharan Goud, Samar Reddy.

MT vs WW Dream11 prediction: MT vs WW Dream11 Top Picks

Mancherial Tigers: Nithin Panwar, B Parmweshwar, Arun Goud

Warangal Warriors: Sunder Reddy, Sunil Kumar Singh, D Anji

MT vs WW Dream11 prediction: MT vs WW Dream11 team

Defenders: Sunder Reddy, Sunil Kumar Singh (vice-captain)

All-Rounders: D Anji, P Gopal

Raiders: Nithin Panwar (captain), G Raju, Raghavender Reddy

Warangal Warriors start as favourites to win the game against Mancherial Tigers.

MT vs WW Dream11 prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that the MT vs WW Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The MT vs WW Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results in your game.

