MT Vs WW Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And TPKL Live Match Details

Warangal Warriors will go up against Mancherial Tigers in Semi-final 2 of the ongoing Telangana Kabaddi Premier League on March 13, 2020. The match will be played at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium at 7:00 PM IST. Mancherial Tigers will enter the match as underdogs as Warangal Warriors will be favourites to go through. Here is the MT vs WW Dream11 team, MT vs WW Dream11 top picks and other important match details.
Also Read | CC Vs NE Live Streaming Details, How To Watch TPKL Match Live, Preview And Squads
Venue: Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium
Date: Friday, March 13, 2020
Time: 7:00 PM IST
Also Read | CC Vs NE Dream11 TPKL Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Match Details
Kishore Goud, M Chandrakanth, Karthik Yadav, Arun Goud, B Shivanand, Gunda Veeranna, P Ramesh, Shubham, P Gopal, V Mahesh, Nithin Panwar, M Sainath, Ravinder Kuvanath, B Parmeshwar.
Sunder Reddy, Banothu Santhosh, Vadthyavath Ramesh, Jani Basha, Sunil Kumar Singh, D Anji, Sameer Reddy, Laxman, Banothu Nagaraju, Nithin Panwar, G Raju, Raghavender Reddy, Manubothula Ambedkar, S Pradeep, B Sharan Goud, Samar Reddy.
Also Read | RR vs MT live streaming, preview and all Telangana Premier Kabaddi League match details
Mancherial Tigers: Nithin Panwar, B Parmweshwar, Arun Goud
Warangal Warriors: Sunder Reddy, Sunil Kumar Singh, D Anji
Defenders: Sunder Reddy, Sunil Kumar Singh (vice-captain)
All-Rounders: D Anji, P Gopal
Raiders: Nithin Panwar (captain), G Raju, Raghavender Reddy
Also Read | RR vs CC live streaming details and Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 match preview
Warangal Warriors start as favourites to win the game against Mancherial Tigers.
Also Read | MT vs WW Dream11 prediction, top picks, all Telangana Premier Kabaddi League match details