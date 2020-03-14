The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

NE Vs MT Dream11 Telangana Premier Kabaddi League Prediction, Top Picks And TPKL Details

Kabaddi News

NE vs MT Dream11: Nalgonda Eagles (NE) will play Mancherial Tigers (MT) in final of Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 at Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
NE vs MT dream11

Nalgonda Eagles(NE) will play Mancherial Tigers (MT) in the final of Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020. Both teams will face each other at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Hyderabad. This match will take place on March 14, 2020, at 6:00 PM IST. Fans can play the NE vs MT live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here's the NE vs MT live streaming details about the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 match.

Also Read: 'Dada On Fire': Netizens React As 'God Of Commentary' Sanjay Manjrekar Gets Axed

NE vs MT Dream11: Nalgonda Eagles vs Mancherial Tigers team preview

The NE vs MT Dream11 match will be the final match of the tournament. Both the teams won their respective semi-final matches to earn a place in the final.  Nalgonda Eagles who finished top of the points table got the better of Cyberabad Chargers as they raced off to a 32-27 to enter the summit clash. On the other hand Mancherial Tigers who finished second on the points table had to work hard before winning the encounter against Warangal Warriors 37-33.

Also Read: 'Follow The Instructions, Stay Safe': KL Rahul Urges Fans To Be Strong Amid COVID-19 Fears

NE vs MT Dream11: NE vs MT Dream11 squad and NE vs MT Dream11 top picks 

NE vs MT Dream11: NE vs MT Dream11 squad and top picks: Nalgonda  Eagles

Jeeva Gopal, Laxmi Narayana, Sari Ram, Bhupathi, Akhil, Kalyan, Rajender Goud, PD Chowgale, Srikanth, Sai Kiran, Laxman Reddy, Venkatesh, Raghupathi, Mallikarjun.

Also Read: Squadron Leader Shikha Pandey Felicitated For Her Heroics For India In The T20 World Cup

NE vs MT Dream11: NE vs MT Dream11 squad and NE vs MT Dream11 top picks: Mancherial Tiger 

Kishore Goud, M Chandrakanth, Karthik Yadav, Arun Goud, B Shivanand, Gunda Veeranna, P Ramesh, Shubham, P Gopal, V Mahesh, Nithin Panwar, M Sainath, Ravinder Kuvanath, B Parmeshwar.


Also Read: AUS Vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson To Be Tested For Coronavirus After Sore Throat Complaint

NE vs MT Dream11 team 

Here's is the NE vs MT Dream11 team which can earn you maximum points 

 

NE vs MT Dream11: NE vs MT Dream11 prediction 

Nalgonda Eagles are favourites to win the match and lift the trophy as per our NE vs MT Dream11 prediction.

Note: The NE vs MT Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the NE vs MT Dream11 team does not guarantee you positive results.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Tom Vadakkan
TOM VADAKKAN AFTER 1 YR OF BJP
Stalin
MK STALIN WELCOMES GOVT DECISION
Mumbai
MUMBAI-ALIBAUG FERRY BOAT SINKS OFF
RSS
RSS SUSPENDS ANNUAL MEET OF ABPS
New Zealand's Prime Minister cancels service for Christchurch shooting
NEW ZEALAND CANCELS SERVICE
Madhya Pradesh
SP & BSP MLAS REACH GUWAHATI