NE Vs MT Dream11 Telangana Premier Kabaddi League Prediction, Top Picks And TPKL Details

Nalgonda Eagles(NE) will play Mancherial Tigers (MT) in the final of Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020. Both teams will face each other at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Hyderabad. This match will take place on March 14, 2020, at 6:00 PM IST. Fans can play the NE vs MT live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here's the NE vs MT live streaming details about the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 match.

Day has come to decide the champion of @gopgoway Telangana Premier Kabaddi Season 3 Final when @tpknalgonda twke on @tpkmancherial for title.

Tickets Available 🙂



Book your tickets now : https://t.co/4VSQbKkaqb#AsliKabaddi #TPKLSeason3 pic.twitter.com/RdbXwarJsl — Telangana Premier Kabaddi (@TPKabaddi) March 14, 2020

NE vs MT Dream11: Nalgonda Eagles vs Mancherial Tigers team preview

The NE vs MT Dream11 match will be the final match of the tournament. Both the teams won their respective semi-final matches to earn a place in the final. Nalgonda Eagles who finished top of the points table got the better of Cyberabad Chargers as they raced off to a 32-27 to enter the summit clash. On the other hand Mancherial Tigers who finished second on the points table had to work hard before winning the encounter against Warangal Warriors 37-33.

NE vs MT Dream11: NE vs MT Dream11 squad and NE vs MT Dream11 top picks

NE vs MT Dream11: NE vs MT Dream11 squad and top picks: Nalgonda Eagles

Jeeva Gopal, Laxmi Narayana, Sari Ram, Bhupathi, Akhil, Kalyan, Rajender Goud, PD Chowgale, Srikanth, Sai Kiran, Laxman Reddy, Venkatesh, Raghupathi, Mallikarjun.

NE vs MT Dream11: NE vs MT Dream11 squad and NE vs MT Dream11 top picks: Mancherial Tiger

Kishore Goud, M Chandrakanth, Karthik Yadav, Arun Goud, B Shivanand, Gunda Veeranna, P Ramesh, Shubham, P Gopal, V Mahesh, Nithin Panwar, M Sainath, Ravinder Kuvanath, B Parmeshwar.



NE vs MT Dream11 team

Here's is the NE vs MT Dream11 team which can earn you maximum points

NE vs MT Dream11: NE vs MT Dream11 prediction

Nalgonda Eagles are favourites to win the match and lift the trophy as per our NE vs MT Dream11 prediction.

Note: The NE vs MT Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the NE vs MT Dream11 team does not guarantee you positive results.