Harsha Bhogle Picks His Favourite Indian Captain And It Is NOT MS Dhoni Or Virat Kohli

Indian cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle is one of the most adored commentators across the globe. Harsha Bhogle is known for his immaculate analysis of the game and changing the face of sports broadcasting in India by commentating without a cricketing lineage. Harsha Bhogle is also nicknamed the 'Voice of Cricket'. Harsha Bhogle is often seen tweeting on several topics and giving his opinions on the same.

ALSO READ | BCCI president Sourav Ganguly opens up on his role in Sachin Tendulkar scoring Sydney Test ton in 1992

Harsha Bhogle picks Sourav Ganguly as India's best captain

Harsha Bhogle was present in a conversation with International Cricket Council (ICC) alongside former South African speedster Shaun Pollock. The ICC's Twitter handle posted a video in which Harsha Bhogle was asked to pick the best captain in the history of Indian cricket by a fan. To which, Harsha Bhogle replied saying that India is quite blessed to have some of the best captains in the last 20 years.

ALSO READ | BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reveals Sachin Tendulkar lashed out at him after 1997 overseas series loss

Harsha Bogle further said that Sourav Ganguly tool over India's captaincy when they were going through a difficult time after the 2000 match-fixing controversy. Harsha Bhogle added that Rahul Dravid's captaincy record for two years wasn't much talked about but his stats were excellent too.

ALSO READ | BCCI president Sourav Ganguly not in favour of cricket in near future, Harbhajan Singh and CSK agree

He further said that during the controversial Sydney Test in 2008, the team had Anil Kumble's strong presence. He also said that then it was MS Dhoni and now Virat Kohli. Harsha Bhogle added that India has been lucky when it comes to captains. Harsha Bhogle also said that as people talk about Allan Border who changed Australian cricket, it is Sourav Ganguly who changed the face of Indian cricket.

"India have been very blessed with captains in the last 20 years."@bhogleharsha talks about his favourite 🇮🇳 captain of all time 👇 pic.twitter.com/l5HKafnUxf — ICC (@ICC) April 27, 2020

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly donation: Top 5 noble causes supported by the current BCCI President till date

IMAGE COURTESY: HARSHA BHOGLE INSTAGRAM