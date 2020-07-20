Pro Kabaddi Star And Indian Captain Deepak Hooda Gives 'diving Masterclass'; Watch Video

Indian Kabaddi captain Deepak Hooda is one of the veterans of the Pro Kabaddi League. While he has represented franchises like Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan, he is currently the captain of Jaipur Pink Panthers. Amidst the coronavirus-induced India lockdown and the shutdown of nationwide sporting activities, the all-rounder recently gave some insights on how to master the art of diving in Kabaddi.

Pro Kabaddi League: Indian captain Deepak Hooda’s masterclass on diving

On Monday, July 20, Deepak Hooda interacted in an online chat on Pro Kabaddi’s official social media pages. In the session, he gave his inputs and imparted some knowledge on how to master the art of diving in the sport. He said that he is a good diver whenever he plays as a corner in a defence of 4-5 players. Deepak Hooda further stated that diving requires a lot of practise and it cannot be done impulsively.

The Indian captain revealed that body flexibility is a key component of diving and one needs to improve their agility as well. Deepak Hooda added that one needs to sit on their knees because they cannot dive from a standing position and their lower body requires explosive strength to pull the same. He further said that overall body strength is important for making a successful dive and strong hands alone will not necessarily do the trick.

Pro Kabaddi League: Deepak Hooda talks about how to make a successful dive, watch video

Join Deepak Hooda for a deep dive into the art of the Dive! pic.twitter.com/4boDJmEtAJ — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 20, 2020

Deepak Hooda in Pro Kabaddi League

Deepak Hooda has been a part of the Jaipur Pink Panthers, a franchise owned by Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, since 2018. For the Abhishek Bachchan-owned franchise, he has also played alongside former Indian player Anup Kumar. The all-rounder is currently the third-most successful raider in the history of the tournament. In all, Deepak Hooda has picked up 856 points in 123 matches. The exclusive list is headed by his Indian teammate and Patna Pirates raider Pardeep Narwal with 1,160 raid points in 107 matches.

2020 Pro Kabaddi League start date

The 2020 season of Pro Kabaddi League is clouded with much uncertainty at the moment due to the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic and the India lockdown. With no 2020 Pro Kabaddi start date announcement yet, the tournament officials recently stated that the health and safety of all their players and other participants are of paramount importance to them.

Image credit: Pro Kabaddi Twitter