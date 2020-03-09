RR Vs CC Dream11 Telangana Premier Kabaddi League Prediction, Top Picks And Other Details

Rangareddy Raiders (RR) will play Cyberabad Chargers (CC) in In the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020. Both the teams will face each other at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Hyderabad. This match will take place on March 9, 2020, at 6:00 PM IST. Fans can play the RR vs CC live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the RR vs CC Dream11 prediction, RR vs CC Dream11 team, RR vs CC match prediction, RR vs CC top picks and all the details regarding the RR vs CC game.

Also Read: Parupalli Kashyap Calls Out BWF For 'lack Of Assurance' Over Olympics Qualification

RR vs CC Dream11 Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 preview

The Rangareddy Raiders vs Cyderabad Chargers match is expected to be a keenly contested match. Rangareddy Raiders are currently second from the bottom (7th) in the eight-team contest. The team has played a total of four league matches and have accumulated a total of 10 points so far in the tournament. They have a score difference of -23. A win against Cyberabad Chargers will be crucial for them to move up in the points table.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Matches Likely To Take Place In Closed Doors Due To Coronavirus Threat: Report



On the other hand, Cyberabad Chargers are just one place above Rangareddy Raiders i.e. 6th on the league table. They have played four matches in which they have won one match, tied one match and lost two matches getting 10 points in total. Cyberabad Chargers will have to win this match to not only win their second match of the tournament but also move up in points table.

Also Read: SAU Vs BEN Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Ranji Trophy Final Preview

RR vs CC Dream11 squads and top picks

RR vs CC Dream11 squads and top picks

R Shiva Kishore Goud, S K Ameer, A Madhu, P Govardhan Reddy, S Tulasi Rad, M Ganesh, K Naresh, V Paramesh, S Manjunath, T Prashanth, K V S Yugandhar Reddy, Sama Nirekshan, M Sandeep, M Suresh

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur Backs Shafali Verma After The Youngster Had Dropped Alyssa Healy's Catch

RR vs CC Dream11 squads and top picks

B Yakanna, K Manoj Kumar, P Satish Kumar, C Ravinder, R Anil Yadav, P Vamshi Krishna, Pradeep Kumar Rathi, S Sreekrishna, Ravinder, D Raj Kumar, MLingam Yadav, P Venkanna, K Bhanuchander, U Thirupathi

RR vs CC Dream11 team

Defenders: B Yakanna, R Shiva Kishore Goud, K Manoj Kumar

All-Rounders: S Sreekrishna, Pradeep Kumar Rathi (vice-captain)

Raiders: K V S Yugandhar Reddy, D Raj Kumar (captain)

RR vs CC Dream11 prediction

Cyberabad Chargers will be favourites to win the match as per our RR vs CC Dream11 prediction.

Note: The RR vs CC Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the RR vs CC Dream11 team does not guarantee you positive results.