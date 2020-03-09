RR Vs CC Live Streaming Details And Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 Match Preview

Rangareddy Raiders will play Cyberabad Chargers in the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020. Both the teams will clash against each other at Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, Hyderabad. This match will be taking place on March 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM IST. Fans can play the RR vs CC live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here's the RR vs CC live streaming details about Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020.

RR vs CC live streaming: Rangareddy Raiders vs Cyberabad Chargers team preview

Rangareddy Raiders are currently second from the bottom (7th) in the eight-team contest. The team has played a total of 4 league matches and have accumulated a total of 10 points so far in the tournament. They have a score difference of -23. A win against Cyberabad Chargers will be crucial for them to move up in the points table.

See the real Kabaddi action when @tpkrangareddy take on #cyberabadchargers at 6 pm on Day 10 of @gopgoway Telangana Premier Kabaddi Season 3#AsliKabaddi #TPKLSeason3 pic.twitter.com/TQiIjTfVsP — Telangana Premier Kabaddi (@TPKabaddi) March 9, 2020

On the other hand, Cyberabad Chargers are just one place above Rangareddy Raiders i.e 6th position in the league table. They have played 4 matches in which they have won one match, tied one match and lost 2 matches getting 10 points in total. Cyberabad Chargers will have to win this match to not only win their second match of the tournament but also move up in points table.

RR vs CC live streaming: Rangareddy Raiders vs Cyberabad Chargers live streaming details

For Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 RR vs CC live streaming viewers can watch the match on various platforms. RR vs CC live streaming can be done their official YouTube channel and Facebook page. Rangareddy Raiders vs Cyberabad Chargers match of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi will be shown live on Star Sports Telugu. The Rangareddy Raiders vs Cyberabad Chargers match will start as 6:00 PM IST.

