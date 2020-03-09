WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Social Media Reactions And Complete Recap Of Main Event

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 is over and the road to WrestleMania 36 is now up and running. However, the surprising results of WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 mean that there will be a number of possible outcomes for the upcoming WrestleMania event on April 5. Few expected The Undertaker to make an appearance at the Elimination Chamber but WWE fans were stunned to witness 'The Phenom' appear and devastate AJ Styles with a vicious ‘chokeslam’.

The rest of the matches were equally intense as none of the champions had to part with their titles except Braun Strowman. ‘The Monster Among Men’ was not lucky enough at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 as he failed to retain the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Elimination Chamber 2020 recap and Elimination Chamber results

The Viking Raiders defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder via pinfall.

Daniel Bryan defeated Drew Gulak via submission.

United States Championship match: Andrade (c) defeated Humberto Carrillo.

SmackDown Tag-Team Championship: The Miz and John Morrison defeated The Usos, The New Day, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Aleister Black defeated AJ Styles via pinfall.

Raw Tag-Team Championship- The Street Profits (c) defeated Seth Rollins and Murphy.

Intercontinental Championship- Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Braun Strowman (c).

Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Asuka.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Elimination Chamber 2020 recap and fans' reaction on Elimination Chamber 2020 live

Since all the reigning champions of the WWE universe managed to retain their titles at WWE Elimination Chamber 2020, WrestleMania 36 is expected to bring out a lot of changes. However, wrestling fans thoroughly enjoyed the WWE Elimination Chamber 2020. Here’s how they reacted on social media platforms after the end of WWE Elimination Chamber 2020.

K dont care — RBXJohnCena (@RbxJohnCena2) March 9, 2020

.... He doesn’t deserve it! Change my mind and hate me if you want to! Braun was screwed over like always!!! — Joel Arrascue (@TDfan1998) March 9, 2020

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)