WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Undertaker Returns, Baszler Wins, Zayn Becomes IC Champion

In the recently concluded WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 PPV, fans saw Sami Zayn become the new Intercontinental Champion after defeating Braun Strowman. Shayna Baszler won the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2020 match by defeating Natalya, Ruby Riott, Sarah Loga, Asuka and Liv Morgan. Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan defeated Drew Gulak to kick-off the show.

WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Champions Miz & John Morrison and WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions the Street Profits successfully defended their titles at Elimination Chamber 2020 live. United States Champion Andrade also retained his title by defeating Humberto Carrillo. In the sub-main event, The Undertaker returned and once again chokeslammed AJ Styles to help Aleister Black win.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 results: Shayna Baszler wins the Women's Elimination Chamber match

In the Elimination Chamber results section, Ruby Riott and Natalya started the match and soon Sarah Logan came in. The three superstars showed skill, but Shayna Baszler entered and eliminated all of them. Shayna Baszler went on to eliminate Liv Morgan and Asuka. She became the first women to eliminate all the contenders from an Elimination Chamber match. Shayna Baszler has earned an opportunity to face Becky Lynch for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 results: Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Braun Strowman

In the Elimination Chamber results section, The trio of Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura did everything they could to keep Braun Strowman off-balance from the start of the match. The 'Monster among Men' kept fighting back, but good teamwork of the heels kept taking him down. In the end, Sami Zayn ended up pinning Braun Strowman to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 results: Aleister Black defeats AJ Styles, Undertaker returns

Aleister Black fought hard, but the involvement of The O.C. kept him from taking advantage. AJ Styles and his team punished Aleister Black and as it looked like The Dutch Destroyer was on the brink of a loss, The Undertaker appeared. The Phenom chokeslammed The O.C. and AJ Styles. Aleister Black took advantage of the situation and delivered Black Mass to AJ Styles to pick the win and write his name in the Elimination Chamber results section.

Here are all the WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 results

SmackDown Tag-Team Elimination Chamber match: The Miz and John Morrison (C) defeat The Usos, New Day, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Women's Elimination Chamber match (No. 1 Contender's match): Shayna Baszler defeats Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Asuka, Natalya

Intercontinental title: Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Braun Strowman (C) in the handicap match. Sami Zayn becomes the new IC Champion.

No Disqualification match: Aleister Black defeats AJ Styles

WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship: The Street Profits (C) defeats Seth Rollins and Murphy

United States Championship: Andrade (C) defeats Humberto Carrillo

Singles Match: Daniel Bryan defeats Drew Gulak

