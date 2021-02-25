10 Times Champion Tiger Woods Fought Back Like A 'Tiger', As He Recovers From His Accident

Tiger Woods on Tuesday sustained serious injuries after his SUV rolled over and crashed in suburban Los Angeles. He had to be pulled out through the windshield, and he is currently undergoing leg surgery. While this is not the first time that the champion golfer has fought injuries, setbacks, controversies and what is generally referred to in golfing as 'the yips', Tiger fans will be quietly hoping that his resilience can extend to this more severe and serious blow.

Here are 10 times Tiger Woods has fought back:

December 2002: He went through surgery to remove fluid from around the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) of his left knee. Woods then went on to win in his first start back at the 2003 Buick Invitational at Torrey Pines.

April 2008: Woods had arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage damage to his left knee. Later, it was revealed that had a pair of stress fractures in his left tibia.

June 2008: After playing through pain to claim the U.S. Open title at Torrey Pines, Woods did not return for nine months, losing to Tim Clark in the second round of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in February 2009 in his first start back.

May 2010: He withdrew during the final round of The Players Championship, because of a bulging disk. 'I've been playing with a bad neck for quite a while,' he had said.

May 2011: Woods again withdrew from the Players Championship after nine holes, exiting early from TPC Sawgrass for the second consecutive year. 'The knee acted up and then the Achilles' followed after that,' he tells reporters.

March 2012: He withdrew with seven holes left in his final round at the WGC-Cadillac Championship, citing an injury on left Achilles' tendon. '

March 2014: Woods withdrew on the 13th green in the final round of the Honda Classic, because of lower back spasms. Woods shot 5-over 40 on the front nine.

February 2015: He walked out after completing 11 holes of his opening round at the Farmers Insurance Open, because of a back injury. Woods explained that the injury stemmed from enduring multiple fog delays before the start of his round and that he was unable to keep his glutes activated.

September 2015: He announced that he underwent a second microdiscectomy surgery two days prior to remove a disc fragment that was pinching his nerve.

February 23, 2021: On Tuesday he sustained serious injuries after his SUV rolled over and crashed in suburban Los Angeles. He had to be pulled out through the windshield, he has undergone leg surgery.

