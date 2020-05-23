Aaron Judge's Girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck Busted On DUI Charges, Name-drops Yankee Star

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck made headlines in February after it was reported that she attempted to talk her way out of a DUI arrest in Scottsdale, Arizona. TMZ reported that Aaron Judge girlfriend tried to steer clear of Aaron Judge's name during the incident in order to protect the Yankees star from bad publicity. According to Dailymail, days after Aaron Judge girlfriend DUI arrest, the Yankees slugger reported for spring training at the Yankees' facility in Florida. It is unclear whether the player was in Arizona when the 'Aaron judge girlfriend arrested' incident happened.

Aaron Judge girlfriend DUI: Why was Aaron Judge girlfriend arrested?

According to the TMZ report, Aaron Judge girlfriend was accused of driving at night without her headlights on. The police also charged her with 'extreme DUI' for allegedly having a blood-alcohol content (BAC) between .15 % and .19 %, as well as four other offences.

According to police, she initially registered a .125 % BAC and then followed that with readings of .169 and .181 at the police station. As per the driving rules in Arizona, drivers are not legally allowed to have a BAC of .08 % or more. The TMZ report also states that Samantha Bracksieck faces jail time if convicted when she appears in court next month.

Aaron Judge girlfriend DUI: What Samantha Bracksieck said to the police

In its report, TMZ said that during the arrest, Samantha Bracksieck asked police personnel if they knew who her boyfriend is. She said that arresting her would be "so bad". While sitting in the back seat of the police car, Aaron Judge girlfriend revealed that her boyfriend plays baseball for the Yankees and she was just trying to get home as she needed to clock in to work at 7 am the next morning. After the police officer asked who her boyfriend is, Samantha Bracksieck while sobbing took Aaron Judge's name.

Aaron Judge girlfriend DUI: Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck's relationship

Aaron Judge began dating Samantha Bracksieck while he was attending Fresno State. According to reports, a picture of the two was seen together on his Instagram page in 2014, a year after Judge was drafted by the Yankees in the first round. Judge is a two-time All-Star and 2017 American League Rookie of the year. Currently, Major League Baseball has been on hiatus since March due to COVID-19. Spring training was also cancelled and the opening day was delayed indefinitely as the US battles the pandemic.

