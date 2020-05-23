DOB Vs SAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Quick links:
Doosan Bears will take on Samsung Lions in the Korean Baseball League on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The DOB vs SAL Dream11 game will commence at 1:30 pm IST. Fans can play the DOB vs SAL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the DOB vs SAL Dream11 prediction, the DOB vs SAL Dream11 top picks and DOB vs SAL Dream11 team.
Also Read: KIH Vs LOG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live
Doosan Bears have played 14 games so far out of which they have 8 wins and 6 losses to their name. Their top performers in these games have turned out to be Chirs Flexen, Kim Jae Hwan and Lee Hyun Seong. Samsung Lions have seen the likes of Won Tae In, Koo Ja Wook and Lee Hak Ju step up in their last few games.
Also Read: FBG Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live
Kim Jae Hwan, Lee Hyun Seung, Jose Fernandez, Park Se Hyuk, Jung Soo Bin, Ham Duk Joo, Park Kun Woo, Kim Jae Ho
Yoon Myung Jun
Also Read: F1 Teams Agree To Cut Costs With Budget Limit Of $145m - Report
Won Tae In, Koo Ja Wook, Lee Hak Ju, Kim Sang Su, Jang Ji Hoon, Kang Min Ho, Im Hyun Joon, Park Hae Min, Park Chan Do
Also Read: Chinese Tai Chi Master Boasts Of Beating UFC Fighter, Gets K.O By Amateur Fighter Instead
Here are the DOB vs SAL Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points:
Batting: Oh Jae Il, Kim Jae Hwan
Pitching: Chris Flexen
Batting: Lee Sung Gyu, Lee Hak Ju
Pitching: David Buchanan
Here's our DOB vs SAL Dream11 team for the game.
As per our DOB vs SAL Dream11 prediction, Doosan Bears will head into this game as favourites.
(IMAGE: SAMSUNG LIONS / INSTAGRAM)