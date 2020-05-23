DOB Vs SAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Doosan Bears will take on Samsung Lions in the Korean Baseball League on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The DOB vs SAL Dream11 game will commence at 1:30 pm IST. Fans can play the DOB vs SAL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the DOB vs SAL Dream11 prediction, the DOB vs SAL Dream11 top picks and DOB vs SAL Dream11 team.

DOB vs SAL Dream11 prediction and preview

Doosan Bears have played 14 games so far out of which they have 8 wins and 6 losses to their name. Their top performers in these games have turned out to be Chirs Flexen, Kim Jae Hwan and Lee Hyun Seong. Samsung Lions have seen the likes of Won Tae In, Koo Ja Wook and Lee Hak Ju step up in their last few games.

DOB vs SAL Dream11 team

DOB vs SAL Dream11 team - Doosan Bears (DOB)

Kim Jae Hwan, Lee Hyun Seung, Jose Fernandez, Park Se Hyuk, Jung Soo Bin, Ham Duk Joo, Park Kun Woo, Kim Jae Ho

Yoon Myung Jun

DOB vs SAL Dream11 team: Samsung Lions (SAL)

Won Tae In, Koo Ja Wook, Lee Hak Ju, Kim Sang Su, Jang Ji Hoon, Kang Min Ho, Im Hyun Joon, Park Hae Min, Park Chan Do

DOB vs SAL Dream11 prediction: DOB vs SAL Dream11 top picks

Here are the DOB vs SAL Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points:

Doosan Bears (DOB)

Batting: Oh Jae Il, Kim Jae Hwan

Pitching: Chris Flexen

Samsung Lions (SAL)

Batting: Lee Sung Gyu, Lee Hak Ju

Pitching: David Buchanan

DOB vs SAL Dream11 team

Here's our DOB vs SAL Dream11 team for the game.



DOB vs SAL Dream11 prediction

As per our DOB vs SAL Dream11 prediction, Doosan Bears will head into this game as favourites.

Note: Please keep in mind that these DOB vs SAL Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The DOB vs SAL Dream11 prediction and DOB vs SAL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: SAMSUNG LIONS / INSTAGRAM)