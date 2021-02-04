Aaron Rodgers Dating Hollywood Star Shailene Woodley Rumours True: Report

NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers’ aims for the Super Bowl might have ended last month, but the Green Bay Packers icon is entering a new phase in his life. The 37-year-old is reportedly dating actress Shailene Woodley, best known for her performances in Big Little Liars. The duo reportedly entered a romantic relationship following their respective splits to Ben Volavola and Danica Patrick.

Also Read: The Weeknd Hyped Up As Super Bowl 2021 Half-time Show Gig Draws Closer

Aaron Rodgers dating? NFL star reportedly in long-distance relationship with Shailene Woodley

According to reports for E! News, Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are reportedly seeing each other and have kept things private and low key. People also confirmed that Woodley and Rodgers are dating with one source noting that the NFL star seems happy and another insider calling the relationship casual. Reports state that the two have seen each other and been in touch and continue to talk and see each other when they can. The insider also revealed that both are currently focused on their careers but they also make time for each other.

Also Read: Tom Brady Merchandise Sets Sales Records In Two-week Period Before Super Bowl 2021

However, it’s unclear how or when Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley started dating. The NFL superstar had previously hinted at being quite happy in his personal life in a September appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show". The 37-year-old had said, "I have just a new and increased love of life. And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable. That's why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy".

Also Read: Tom Brady Praises NFL Superstar Patrick Mahomes Ahead Of Super Bowl Showdown

This is Aaron Rodgers’ first relationship since his time with Danica Patrick. The Packers star and the racecar driver split over the summer after two years together. Previously, the 37-year-old dated actress Olivia Munn for three years. Meanwhile, Woodley was linked to rugby player Ben Volavola and the duo were together from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old herself had confirmed to the New York Times in April 2020 she has “chosen to be single for a while". She also detailed surviving an “abusive relationship” while she was younger, and now had the clarity of what she wants in relationships moving forward.

Also Read: Matthew Stafford Trade: How Does Lions-Rams Deal Affect Deshaun Watson's Future?

(Image Courtesy: Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Instagram)