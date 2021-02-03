Tom Brady Praises NFL Superstar Patrick Mahomes Ahead Of Super Bowl Showdown

The Super Bowl 2021 could probably be one of the great quarterback matchups in recent history, with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes colliding against each other. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host defending champions Kansas City Chiefs at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, February 7 (Monday, February 8 IST). The star quarterbacks share a mutual respect for each other which was on show ahead of their SuperBowl match.

Super Bowl 2021: Tom Brady all praise for Patrick Mahomes ahead of Sunday night clash

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have dominated the pre-match talk ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl clash and the duo got together via Zoom on Monday with NFL Network's Kay Adams on Super Bowl Opening Night. Both quarterbacks are roughly 18 years apart in age and at different stages of their career, but share a whole lot of mutual respect for each other. Tom Brady, who has seen it all in the NFL during his 21-year career, was all praise for Mahomes and spoke glowingly of the Kansas City quarterback. When questioned what attributes of the 25-year-old he would like to steal, the 43-year-old replied with an elaborate list of the 2018 AP Most Valuable Player's many talents.

"He just has a great awareness of the pocket. Incredible vision of the field, he knows exactly when to get rid of the ball. He's got great poise in the pocket. He's got that nice, sweet little whippy arm that I used to have when I was a little bit younger. He's got the athletic ability to extend plays. He's got all the physical and he's got all the mental tools. He's gonna be in this game quite a few more times in my opinion." - Tom Brady on Patrick Mahomes' skills he would love to steal

Brady was also impressed on how Mahomes has led the Chiefs to their second successive Super Bowl game. The Bucs superstar hailed the 25-year-old's impressive effort in bringing his team back to the Super Bowl as they are getting every team's best game every week. Brady said that Mahomes is facing a lot of unique challenges at an early age that is just going to keep serving him well in the future. The Chiefs superstar is vying for his second Super Bowl title, while Brady chases his record seventh. Mahomes is yet to lose a postseason game, since Brady, then with the New England Patriots, defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in 2018.

(Image Courtesy: NFL Twitter)