Matthew Stafford Trade: How Does Lions-Rams Deal Affect Deshaun Watson's Future?

The Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions made the first major deal of the NFL offseason agreeing on a trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford. The 32-year-old will move to LA in exchange for Jared Goff in a blockbuster deal that also includes two first-round draft picks. While both the Rams and the Tigers have got what they wanted, the Matthew Stafford trade could have major implications on another trade saga — that of Deshaun Watson and his potential exit from Houston.

NFL trade rumours: How the deal could affect Deshaun Watson trade?

The NFL offseason seems to be a frenetic 2021 quarterback market, and the Matthew Stafford trade is the first major move of the season. The Matthew Stafford Rams deal will also have implications on yet another deal, as Deshaun Watson looks to force a way out of Houston. Incoming Texans General Manager Nick Caserio indicated in the past few days that he has no intentions of trading the player. Despite that, more than half the NFL has reportedly inquired about Watson and an exit seems likely.

From NFL Now: The #Texans have received plenty of calls on Deshaun Watson, and that will continue. From the #Jets to the #Bears to #Panthers, who'll make a strong push, to many others. One of the most robust trade markets we've seen. pic.twitter.com/uMpnK6iYP0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2021

The Texans' expected price tag for Deshaun Watson was already high and Stafford's trade could just drive that price up. The 32-year-old was traded for Jared Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-round pick. Houston could argue that Deshaun Watson, who is fresh off a career year and just turned 25 before the 2020 season deserves more than that. According to NBC Sports, the consistent thinking in league circles has been that the Texans should get three first-round picks for Watson if/when they decide to trade him.

The New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins have been constantly linked with a trade for Watson. Both franchises have a pair of first-round selections in the upcoming draft, and also have a young quarterback that could be included in the deal, whether Sam Darnold or Tua Tagovailo. Both Darnold and Tagovailo will be starting terms from Houston's perspective, considering the Stafford trade. The Indianapolis Colts, the Washington Football Team, and the San Francisco 49ers are also linked and could make favourable deals for the 25-year-old.

The Texans also have the advantage despite the constant ridicule they have faced on social media. Deshaun Watson is tied up to a contract until 2025, his cap number over the next few years accelerates rather quickly. So selling him now than waiting on him and further courting controversy would be irresponsible from both financial and PR perspective. Houston Chronicle's John McClain suggests the Texans will want at least two firsts, two seconds and two young defensive starters for Watson. It is expensive, but Watson is a quarterback in his mid-twenties, and one of the NFL’s elite talents.

