Tom Brady Merchandise Sets Sales Records In Two-week Period Before Super Bowl 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has set yet another record in the going season. He has been the fan-favourite as he heads towards his 10th Super Bowl. According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, on Tuesday, Fanatics, the NFL’s official e-commerce partner has announced that Tom Brady is the best NFL merchandise selling player ever.

Tom Brady super bowl: Tom Brady merchandise sells like hot cakes

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will soon be featuring in his 10th Super Bowl game. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV which is scheduled to be played on Sunday.

Fanatics put up a sale on Tuesday night, that saw the NFL’s official e-commerce partner put up numerous jerseys of Tom Brady in stock for sale. The Tuesday sale included jerseys of various colours like the red, the black, and the white versions which had the Super Bowl patches embedded on them. The jerseys were sold for people of all age groups, be it a man, woman, or child. The jerseys were being retailed for the price of around $90 and $120 depending upon the item sold.

Also Read Electronic Line Calling Set For All Australian Open Courts

Fanatics has revealed that the merchandised stuff developed revolving around Tom Brady has been one of their best sellers. The merchandise includes jerseys, T-shirts, and other items that have been sold over the period between the conference title games and the Super Bowl.

Also Read T Natarajan Rejects Film Biopic Offers, To Focus Only On Cementing Place In Indian Team

According to reports, Fanatics have seen sales growing 900 per cent after Tom Brady announced his deal to sign with Tampa Bay as a free agent in March. Shirt sales with Brady's famous No. 12 jersey were at an all-time high as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback finished behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Also Read Where To Watch Mali Vs Guinea Live? African Nations Championship Live Stream Details

The NFL’s official e-commerce partner didn’t release official sales figures but revealed how the Northeast market is heavily involved in buying Brady's merchandise. Fanatics mentioned that Brady's first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seen the No. 12 become their best-selling NFL player ever for the two-week period. They also go on to add how Brady's merchandise is being sold in huge quantities across Orlando, Miami, New York, and Boston.

Also Read EA Sports College Football Video Game Makes Sensational Return After Long 6-year Hiatus

Before Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t have any player feature in the top 50 NFLPA jersey sales across the last two years. Back in 2018 and 2019, Tom Brady's was the NFLPA’s highest-selling jersey when he was with the New England Patriots. He has played the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots nine times and guided them to victory in six of them.