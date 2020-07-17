Aaron Rodgers' New Girlfriend: Is The Packers QB Dating Shailene Woodley?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick have reportedly split up after dating for roughly two and a half years. As reported by E!, Danica Patrick's representatives have confirmed that the power couple is "no longer together". The couple had been together since the fall of 2017, and they officially confirmed the relationship in January 2018.

The rumours of Aaron Rodgers' breakup intensified last week after fans noticed Patrick did not accompany the NFL star to the American Century Championship, where Rodgers competed in a celebrity golf event. This was followed by users noticing that the NASCAR racer had also unfollowed Aaron Rogers on Instagram. The latest photo of the Packers star on Patrick's page is from April.

Who is Aaron Rodgers dating now?

As soon as the news of Aaron Rodgers' breakup hit the internet, social media users have been busy speculating the root cause of the breakup and if Rodgers has already found a new girlfriend. According to multiple rumours, 28-year-old actress Shailene Woodley is Rodgers' new girlfriend. Celebrity gossip site TerezOwens.com wrote: "It seemed like Aaron had found his perfect partner in Danica Patrick. Danica had no idea when she introduced actress Shailene Woodley to Aaron that Shailene would make a play for him. Shailene and Aaron were quite cosy this past weekend in Tahoe (American Century Championship). Looks like Aaron traded to a much younger girlfriend. Danica is devastated by Aaron's betrayal."

The rumours remain unverified as of now. Several publications also claim it has been a while since Rodgers and Patrick broke up. Aaron Rodgers has dated Olivia Munn and Kelly Rohrbach (both actresses) in the past.

Meanwhile, Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are bracing to start the team sessions, scheduled to begin July 28. The fate of the 2020 season is still shrouded in uncertainty with the NFL and the NFLPA deep in negotiations to agree upon the health protocols to ensure player safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the league faced criticism from players after it proposed a plan to hold 35 percent of player salaries in escrow to deal with the financial damages of the upcoming season.

(Image Credits: Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Instagram Handles)