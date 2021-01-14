ADE Vs PEH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Australian Baseball League Game Preview

Adelaide Giants (ADE) will go up against Perth Heat (PEH) in the upcoming game of the Australian Baseball League on Thursday, January 14 at the Diamond Sports Stadium in Australia. The game is scheduled to start at 7:20 PM AEDT (1:50 PM IST). Here is our ADE vs PEH match prediction, top picks and our ADE vs PEH Dream11 team.

ADE vs PEH Dream11 prediction: ADE vs PEH Dream11 team and preview

Adelaide Giants are currently leading the Australian Baseball League standings. Jordan McArdle and team have played five games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing one. Surprisingly, their only loss came from the hands of Perth Heat, who they are set to meet on Thursday. Sam Kennelly’s squad are at the third spot of the table by winning and losing three games each. One of their loss came against Giants, which makes this upcoming clash an expected cracker.

ADE vs PEH Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, January 14, 2021

Time: 7:20 PM AEDT, 1:50 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Sports Stadium, Australia

Likely ADE vs PEH starting lineups

ADE vs PEH Dream11 team: Adelaide Giants probable playing 9

Jordan McArdle, Grant Little, Brodie Arriola, Luke Williams, Curtis Mead, Rixon Wingrove, Kendall Simmons, Dustin Beggs, Mitchell Edwards

ADE vs PEH Dream11 team: Perth Heat probable playing 9

Sam Kennelly, Ulrich Bojarski, Shane Sasaki, Grant Witherspoon, Robbie Glendinning, Jess Williams, Abiezel Ramirez, Dylan Unsworth, Ford Proctor

ADE vs PEH Dream11 prediction: ADE vs PEH top picks

Adelaide Giants: Jordan McArdle, Rixon Wingrove, Mitchell Edwards

Perth Heat: Sam Kennelly, Robbie Glendinning, Dylan Unsworth

ADE vs PEH Dream11 prediction: ADE vs PEH Dream11 team

Outfielders: Jordan McArdle, Sam Kennelly, Ulrich Bojarski, Grant Witherspoon

Infielders: Robbie Glendinning, Rixon Wingrove, Kendall Simmons

Pitcher: Dylan Unsworth (VC)

Catcher: Ford Proctor (C)

ADE vs PEH live: ADE vs PEH Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our ADE vs PEH Dream11 prediction is that the Adelaide Giants will come out on top in this contest.

LET’S PLAY BALL



Heaters, we are back! 💪🏻



Tonight it’s the @adelaidegiants in the first game of our hub series.



⏰ First pitch 4.50pm AWST

💻 Streamed on our FB page and website.

📺 @kayosports + @foxsportsaus pic.twitter.com/b0K0bJaWU4 — Perth Heat (@PerthHeat) January 14, 2021

Note: The above ADE vs PEH game prediction, ADE vs PEH live and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ADE vs PEH Dream11 team and ADE vs PEH match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Adelaide Giants/ Twitter