Adrien Broner Arrested, claims he Has $13 In Bank Account Days After Flashing Money On IG

Boxing star Adrien Broner has shockingly claimed that he has only $13 in his bank account, less than a week after flashing loads of cash on Instagram. The Premier Boxing Champions star was taken into police custody earlier on Monday for contempt of court, following a 2018 lawsuit regarding Broner’s assault on a woman at a nightclub. It is believed that the judge handling Broner's case was fed up of the 31-year-old's antics after he failed to meet several deadlines to demonstrate why he hasn’t paid the $830,000 judgement against him.

Adrien Broner arrested: Boxing star in jail for being disrespectful to a judge in Cleveland

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Adrien Broner was thrown into jail after a judge, Nancy Margaret Russo grew tired of the boxer's antics in court. Reports claim that Broner failed to cooperate with multiple deadlines that were set for him to hand over documents and other evidence showing why he hasn't been able to pay the $830,000 judgment against him. The sum of money is expected to go towards the woman Broner assaulted in 2018.

Judge Nancy cited an Instagram video posted by Broner this week which showed the former four-division champion handling large stacks of money. However, while filing his court documents on October 5, Broner said he had just over $13 in cash in his bank account. When asked for an explanation on his Instagram post flashing money, Broner claimed that he had "several rich friends" who were taking care of him.

"I'm answering your questions, all I've got on me now is $13", said Broner. The former WBA welterweight champion then added, "I've got rich friends and a big heart, my friends take care of me the same way I took care of them when I had my money. But I have to spend money as well, so I spend my cash on bills before helping people out." However, Judge Nancy promptly ordered Broner to remain in jail until he provides complete and accurate information about his finances.

Broner, who last fought in January 2019, said he is preparing for a fight scheduled in January 2021 that will bring him "a significant purse” and claimed that he expects to be able to pay the judgment in full after the fight. The American boxer has a 34-4-1 record so far, having lost his last bout to Manny Pacquiao.

Image Credits - AP