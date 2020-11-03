Mike Tyson Nearly Knocks Out Trainer, Flaunts Incredible Speed Ahead Of Roy Jones Jr Bout

Boxing icon Mike Tyson has been training ferociously for the past few months in order to get back into shape ahead of his exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr later in November. In a video clip that has recently been doing the rounds on social media, Mike Tyson came within inches of knocking out his own trainer, Rafael Cordeiro, as the former heavyweight champion flaunted his incredible speed and power. Tyson will face former four-division world champion, Roy Jones Jr, in an eight-round bout on November 28, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

ALSO READ: Sadhguru Heaps Praise On Mike Tyson Ahead Of Mega-fight Vs Roy Jones Jr

Mike Tyson training: Boxing legend almost knocks out his own trainer in practice

Ever since Mike Tyson announced his boxing return at 54, fans have been eager to see 'Iron Mike' step into the ring. While some have expressed concerns that the American superstar may not be able to move as quickly as he did during his prime, Tyson's recent training videos have taken the world by storm. In a video clip that has been trending on social media, the self-proclaimed 'Baddest Man On The Planet' almost lands a vicious punch on his trainer, Rafael Cordeiro, who somehow manages to move his head just in time to avoid the strike.

ALSO READ: Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr Will Compete For WBC Frontline Battle Belt In November: Reports

The footage was posted online by KingsMMA and in it, Tyson is seen hammering his padded-up trainer with brutal punches. On more than one occasion, Tyson takes a swipe at Cordeiro's head but the Brazilian coach manages to evade the blows with his quick movement.

Cordeiro, who is taking up the responsibilities to train Tyson for his highly-anticipated bout against Roy Jones Jr, is no stranger to facing a barrage of blows. During his fighting days, Cordeiro was a Muay Thai champion with an MMA record of four wins and two defeats but was visibly worried when Tyson was unloading his punches. This has left fans fearing for the safety of the 51-year-old Jones.

ALSO READ: Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Promise A Fight In 'exhibition' Return

Mike Tyson's training video with Cordeiro led to a frenzy on social media as one fan commented, "Damn! Tyson is definitely gonna break Jones' ribs if one of those punches land". Another wrote, "Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr is gonna be epic but Tyson for the win" while a third added, "Can't wait to see Iron Mike back in action". Earlier this month, while speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience, Mike Tyson claimed that fans can "expect violence" during his fight with Jones.

ALSO READ: Mike Tyson Documentary Coming Soon On Netflix As Boxer Trains For First Fight In 15 Years

Image Credits - Mike Tyson Instagram