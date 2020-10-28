Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr Will Compete For WBC Frontline Battle Belt In November: Reports

Mike Tyson is all set to make his boxing return against another former champion Roy Jones Jr on November 28. Though the two will collide in an exhibition bout, there will be a championship belt on the line. According to Ariel Helwani, the World Boxing Council (WBC) has created a title just for the bout, dubbed the “Frontline Battle Belt”. Images of the belt featuring a Black Lives Matter tag surfaced online last night and is reportedly being created to make the fight appear a bit more official for the audience.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will be competing for the WBC Frontline Battle Belt, I’m told. Here’s a pic of said belt, created just for them.



They meet on 11/28. pic.twitter.com/CFwYAUMry9 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 26, 2020

Also Read l Mike Tyson boxing return: Tyson, Jones Jr to hold virtual press conference on October 29

The bout between the two legends was first scheduled for September 12 but was later postponed to November 28. According to various reports, the fight was postponed because Mike Tyson's representatives felt they needed more time to promote the bout – a move Roy Jones Jr and his team were not on board with. Reports at the time went viral claiming that Roy Jones Jr wanted to withdraw from the event but later agreed to the terms.

Also Read l Frank Warren remembers when Mike Tyson punched him and was chased away by the police

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr is now scheduled to take place at Dignity Health Park in Carson, California. While the fight will be overseen by the California State Athletic Commission, the bout will be scored by a panel of three champions using the WBC's remote scoring program. On Thursday, October 29, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will kick off the next stage of promotions as they trade words win a virtual press conference hosted by Ariel Helwani.

Also Read l Mike Tyson expresses an interest in taking on Anthony Joshua after Roy Jones Jr fight

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr: Jones on new rules set by WBC

In terms of rules, Roy Jones Jr recently told Joe Rogan that the WBC has made the decision to make the bout shorter. He claimed that the boxing governing body is thinking of the fighters' safety given their combined age is 105. However, The Superman believes that because of the rule change, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' would be even more dangerous in his return bout.

"They've got me doing eight two-minute rounds now. That's to his advantage too. Everything's to his advantage, that's to his advantage to. I want it to be three minute rounds, it's safer for me," Jones told Joe Rogan.

Also Read l Mike Tyson boxing return: Briggs ready to replace Jones Jr and fight Tyson

Image Source: Roy Jones Jr, Mike Tyson Instagram