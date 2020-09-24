Mike Tyson Says He Doesn’t Fear Death: 'Living Might Be More Complicated Than Dying To Me'

It’s no secret that legendary boxer Mike Tyson has seen a lot of ups and downs in his life. He became a world champion at the age of 20 and was later convicted of rape and spent three years in jail. Mike Tyson then declared bankruptcy in the 90s and claimed that it all happened due to his addictions and reckless spending. Now, Mike Tyson is a changed man and has admitted on many occasions that he hates what he used to be. Earlier, while chatting with The Sportsman, Iron Mike spoke about his roller-coaster life and surprisingly claimed that he’s "willing to die".

Mike Tyson next fight: Mike Tyson claims he's looking forward to death

When asked if he 'looked forward to death', Mike Tyson replied with a submissive “Yeah” in the interview. He added that living is complicated and takes a lot of courage whereas death is peaceful and he doesn’t fear it. Talking about his boxing days, Mike Tyson said that he was always aware that boxing is a dangerous sport and he could die anytime and anyplace – while training, in the ring, or other places. However, he was not scared of dying and thought that “if anybody was going to die, I would do the killing”.

“That self-confidence was a survival mechanism. But now, from my experience, from what I believe, the more I know about not existing, the more willing I am to die," he added in the interview with The Sportsman.

Tyson explained that courage is essential for living, but people still can’t handle life and end up doing the wrong things. Taking his life as an example, Mike Tyson stated that people are capable of doing the wrong things and are “capable of going to jail, dying or being mistreated". Mike Tyson claimed that bad things don’t happen to him nowadays, but whenever they do, he “understands it” and is able to handle it. “I don't trip over bad things, I know s*** happens. When bad things happen, I will be still striving to do something. I won't be discouraged," Mike Tyson added.

We take ourselves too seriously; we think we're somebody. Who the f***, we're nothing! We come from s***. We think we're special... fame is s***. You find out you're not [special].”

