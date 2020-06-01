Jon Moxley Shares NSFW Picture Of Gruesome Tailbone Wound After AEW Double Or Nothing

Despite successfully retaining his AEW World Championship at the AEW Double or Nothing PPV, Jon Moxley went home with a lot of cuts and bruises thanks to his opponent, Brodie Lee. Recently, Jon Moxley displayed the gruesome tailbone injury he suffered during the match. The dark purple bruise made many people wonder whether the AEW World Champion will feature in the upcoming episodes. Jon Moxley’s wife Renee Young replied to the post writing, “I’ll prepare the ice and donut to sit on.”

I’ll prepare the ice and donut to sit on. pic.twitter.com/N6vNkqPEzY — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 30, 2020

During the match, Jon Moxley landed on his back way more often than usual and, according to fans, that could be one of the reasons why Jon Moxley suffered the gruesome tailbone injury. Jon Moxley has very little time to recover as he’s expected to defend his title in another physical match against 'The Machine', Brian Cage. Jon Moxley vs Brian Cage is scheduled to take place at the upcoming Fyter Fest PPV.

AEW Double or Nothing: Jon Moxley defeats Brodie Lee, retains title

As soon as the bell rang, Brodie Lee took the fight to Jon Moxley, but the champion dodged and threw Lee into the barricade, breaking it in the process. However, Brodie Lee soon recovered and took Moxley down with a wicked pump-handle suplex into a guardrail. As Lee was about to deliver his next move, Jon Moxley stood up and delivered a teardrop suplex and a piledriver for near-fall. Brodie Lee tried to fight back, but the champion sent Lee through the timekeeper's table with a back body drop.

After returning from the break, Lee delivered another suplex to the champion followed by a big boot to the face. The fight continued on the stage, where Jon Moxley delivered the Paradigm Shift through the ramp, leaving both men in need of medical attention. As doctors were checking Brodie Lee, Jon Moxley got up and started walking towards the ring. The champion delivered another Paradigm Shift, but Lee kicked out at one. Moxley then applied a rear-naked choke and scored the win via referee stoppage.

