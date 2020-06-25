WWE Releases Statement After Presenter Renee Young And Others Test Positive For COVID-19

A couple of days ago, WWE confirmed that a developmental talent tested positive for coronavirus on June 9, 2020. The company stated that as a precautionary measure they are testing every superstars and official who were present at the WWE Performance Center on June 9, 2020. Now, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet has reported that after WWE conducted tests, several people including an in-ring talent have tested positive for Covid-19. “While it’s unclear when they were tested exactly, or how many of them were for wrestlers, sources tell us at least three people who had been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando received positive test results this week,” said the report.

Renee Young coronavirus: Renee Young tested positive for the novel coronavirus

After this news went viral, WWE presenter Renee Young took to Twitter and confirmed that she is one of the people to test positive for COVID-19. Renee Young said that she’s been having a bad week as earlier FOX cancelled her show WWE Backstage and now she tested positive for COVID-19. WWE released another statement earlier where they revealed that they will test their talent, production crew and employees ahead of every show. "WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future," the statement read.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

Earlier, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Renee Young’s husband Jon Moxley has been asked to stay home by the AEW doctors. “Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site,” wrote Tony Khan. Because of this, Jon Moxley was not able to appear on this week’s AEW Dynamite. It is yet to be revealed whether the AEW World Champion will be able to defend his title against Brian Cage at AEW Fyter Fest or not.

Renee Young began dating Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose in WWE) when the two used to work together in WWE. After dating each other for a couple of months, the pair got married at their Las Vegas home in an impromptu ceremony on April 9, 2017. Even after her husband left WWE to join AEW, she kept on working in the company as a presenter, host and commentator. Renee Young then started working for FOX as she hosted their show WWE Backstage which premiered on November 2019. However, on Monday, FOX announced that they are cancelling the WWE Backstage because the show was not able to get good ratings.

Image Source: WWE.com

