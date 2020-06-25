Jon Moxley Pulls Out Of AEW Dynamite Due To Possible COVID-19 Exposure

AEW President Tony Khan recently took to Twitter and announced that Jon Moxley will not be appearing on this week’s AEW Dynamite as the AEW World Champion has been in contact with ‘someone who has COVID-19’. In his tweet, Tony Khan applauded Jon Moxley for being a responsible employee and informing AEW officials about the second-hand exposure beforehand. According to Khan, AEW's doctor has told Jon Moxley to stay home and get tested for coronavirus.

Jon Moxley withdraws from AEW

“Jon Moxley can get slammed on a car, crawl through tacks & fall through the stage, but it’s every bit as cool that he came forward & told us he’d had secondhand exposure to COVID. We test everyone here at AEW Dynamite, but Jon protected everyone onsite like the great champ he is,” wrote Tony Khan.

Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight pic.twitter.com/TWbskkzU2Z — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

Also Read l Mike Tyson issues stern warning to Chris Jericho after surprise brawl on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley withdraws from AEW after second-hand exposure to COVID-19

As per several reports, Jon Moxley told AEW officials about the second-hand exposure after his wife Renee Young (WWE promoter) tested positive for COVID-19. Renee Young tested positive after WWE conducted tests on all their employees, superstars and officials after a developmental talent tested positive for the virus a couple of weeks ago. Earlier, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that at least three people have tested positive of COVID-19 in WWE.

Also Read l Chris Jericho hailed as Hulk Hogan of AEW Dynamite by The Young Bucks

Jon Moxley withdraws from AEW: Moxley's PPV appearance up in the air

Jon Moxley is currently in a feud with Brian Cage and is expected to defend his AEW World Championship at the upcoming Fyter Fest PPV. According to AEW, Fyter Fest is a two-week event that will take place from July 1 through July 8. Reports indicate that Jon Moxley will successfully retain his title at the PPV. However, if he’s unable to participate, AEW could keep a tournament to settle on a new AEW World Champion.

Also Read l WWE releases statement after presenter Renee Young and others test positive for COVID-19: WWE coronavirus

Jon Moxley: AEW career

After leaving WWE in April 2019, Jon Moxley made his AEW debut in 2019's Double or Nothing PPV where he attacked Kenny Omega and then-champion, Chris Jericho. A week later he started a feud with Kenny Omega and warned Chris Jericho that he would be coming after the AEW title. After defeating Omega in an unsanctioned Lights Out match, Jon Moxley challenged Chris Jericho for the title. He took down all the members of the Inner Circle before defeating Chris Jericho and becoming the new AEW World Champion in February. Since then Jon Moxley has successfully retained his title multiple times.

Also Read l WWE coronavirus: WWE coronavirus cases in "two dozens range" as company fears large outbreak

Image Source: AEW.com