After Delhi HC's Rap, Sports Ministry Withdraws Recognition To All NSFs

In a reversal of its own decision taken earlier this month, Sports Ministry under the direction of Delhi High Court withdrew provisional recognition given to all National Sports Federations.

Ministry's decision to recall its earlier order was an inevitable step taken after Delhi High Court had declared Ministry's earlier decision as null and void on Wednesday and objected to the manner in which it was implemented (not giving prior intimation to the Court).

In a letter dated June 25th (today), a copy of which is with Republic TV, SPS Tomar, deputy secretary, Sports Ministry wrote to Director General, Sports Authority of India, "I am directed to refer to this Ministry's letter of even number dated 02.06.2020 regarding 'Renewal of annual recognition to National Sports Federations for the Year 2020 and to say that in compliance of the Order dated 24.06.2020 passed by the Hon'ble Delhi High Court in WP (C) No 195/2010 the Department's letter dated of even number dated 02.06.2020 granting provisional annual recognition of 54 NSFs stands withdrawn."

The Court had asked the Ministry on Wednesday to issue a fresh notice within two days intimating all 54 NSFs concerned. It is to be noted that the Court in its order dated Feb 7th 2020, had directed the Ministry to not take a decision in relation to NSFs without informing the Court.

Earlier, the Sports Ministry had initially denied recognition to Archery Association of India, Paralympic Committee of India and School Games Federation of India when it announced a revised annual renewal for all National Sports Federations but later granted them conditional recognition.

Ministry’s recognition assumed significance to all the NSFs as they depended on the government’s funding to manage their day-to-day expenses. Rowing, Golf, Taekwondo and Gymnastics were the other three federations who were denied recognition as 54 NSFs were granted recognition by the Ministry till September end 2020. The PCI, RFI and SGFI were de-recognised by the ministry in September last year for violating the National Sports Code.

