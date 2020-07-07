Aljamain Sterling Net Worth, Personal Life And Potential Appearance At UFC Fight Island

Aljamain Sterling is widely regarded as one of the most talented bantamweight fighters on the UFC roster but is yet to get his hands on some UFC gold. However, that did not stop him from registering sensational victories in his six-year-long UFC journey. Aljamain ‘The Funkmaster’ Sterling currently boats an MMA record of 19-3 and a UFC record of 11-3 with victories over eminent fighters like Cory Sandhagen Pedro Munhoz and Renan Barrao, among others. The Funkmaster is likely to once again feature in a mega-fight as he is expected to replace Pedro Munhoz against Frankie Edgar in the upcoming UFC Fight Island event this month.

Pedro Munhoz has reportedly contracted COVID-19 and has pulled out of the upcoming Fight Night event at UFC Fight Island. Although nothing has been confirmed officially, there are speculations that Aljamain Sterling is expected to replace Munhoz. Here’s a look at Aljamain Sterling net worth 2020, and the probability of Aljamain Sterling vs Frankie Edgar in the near future.

Aljamain Sterling net worth 2020: Aljamain Sterling vs Frankie Edgar possibility and Aljamain Sterling record

As per the reports of Sportekz, Aljamain Sterling net worth 2020 stands somewhere around $1 million. Before coming to UFC, The Funkmaster competed in several other promotions but his inception into UFC has proved to be beneficial for his net worth as well as his MMA record.

As per reports, Aljamain Sterling net worth 2020 is a result of his constant increase in fight purse since he made his way into the promotion in 2014. After 2019, Sterling’s fight purse increased to $75,000 with winning bonuses of another $75.000, according to UFC figures. The UFC 238 official report states that Aljamain Sterling made $410,000 from fight incentive payouts alongside earnings of $150,000 from the contest. The Aljamain Sterling net worth 2020 is, therefore, reported to have touched $1 million quite comfortably this year.

Aljamain Sterling record: 19-3 (MMA)

Aljamain Sterling record: 11-3 (UFC)

Aljamain Sterling net worth 2020: Aljamain Sterling vs Frankie Edgar?

Although Aljamain Sterling vs Frankie Edgar has not been confirmed officially, it appears that UFC fans want to see the matchup after Munhoz’s unfortunate exit from the fight card. If things go according to plan, Aljamain Sterling vs Frankie Edgar will be scheduled for UFC Fight Night at UFC Fight Island. Dana White & co are yet to issue a statement regarding the possible Aljamain Sterling vs Frankie Edgar bout.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned Aljamain Sterling net worth 2020 figures and Aljamain Sterling salary figures have been sourced from various media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Aljamain Sterling net worth 2020 figures.

Image courtesy: Aljamain Sterling Instagram