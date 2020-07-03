MMA Fans Mercilessly Lay Into UFC's Newly Released Action Figures

Dana White and UFC have been doing nearly everything in their power to thrill the fans and give them the best MMA experience amid the pandemic. In the process, UFC has recently decided to partner up with Jazwares to produce a new line of UFC action figures. The official Instagram handle of Jazwares released the pictures of the new action figures this week featuring A-list UFC fighters like Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones among others. However, MMA fans are seemingly disappointed with the new UFC action figures as they went on to troll the concept all over social media.

UFC news: New UFC action figures trolled by the MMA fans

The official Instagram handle of Jazwares posted a couple of pictures, showcasing what the new UFC actions figures are going to look like. The UFC action figures set will be inclusive of Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Max Holloway, and Donald Cerrone. The UFC action figures will also come with other customised accessories like UFC belts and gloves.

“This new line of collectable figures will allow UFC fans, both kids and collectors, to engage and replicate the biggest UFC super-fight showdowns. The collectables celebrate the history and icons of the UFC today, and so we’re glad to bring this to life and offer fans authentic action figures that they can keep forever,” said Laura Zebersky, Chief Commercial Officer of Jazwares in an official statement.

However, UFC fans have seemingly disliked the action figures as they continue to put down the effort on social media. An Instagram user wrote that the action figures look bizarre and have no resemblance with the UFC fighters in real life. Another user claimed that the Donald Cerrone action figure looks more like Conor McGregor.

Please tell me these are prototypes and not final copies. Poor Khabib and Donald Cerrone...you've been mangled! — Sodastarz (@Sodastarz1) July 2, 2020

UFC news: How to buy UFC action figures?

The UFC action figures can be pre-ordered from the Ultimate Figures website. Apart from this source, the UFC action figures are also available on the website of Jazwares. Fans can check in to the respective websites to order the same

